Miles Bridges reportedly turns himself in to cops, as he faces possible jail sentence and suspension from NBA

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges turned himself into police authorities on Friday, according to reports. This was after a warrant of arrest was served to him in connection to an alleged protection order violation stemming from a domestic violence case lodged against him last year.

The 25-year-old Michigan native turned himself in early morning in Lincoln Country, a suburb in Charlotte, accompanied by his attorney. He appeared before a district court judge and was released on a $1,000 bond.

The warrant was originally been issued on January 2 but only recently served. As per court documents made available, Miles Bridges “unlawfully” and “knowingly” violated the protection order by “continually contacting the victim.”

He is also expected to be served a criminal summons for an October 6 allegation of violating a protection order, misdemeanor child abuse, and injury to personal property.

The four-year NBA veteran is currently serving three years of probation after pleading no contest in exchange for no jail time over a domestic violence case involving the mother of his two children in June last year. The victim accused the 6-foot-7 forward of assaulting her in front of the children.

Prior to turning himself over, Miles Bridges was with the Hornets in Washington, D.C., on Thursday night as the team played the Wizards in a preseason game which they lost, 98-92.

He did not play as he is serving a 10-game suspension from the NBA to begin the season. It is not yet known if following the latest development he will be further sanctioned by the league.

Miles Bridges last suited up for the Hornets in the 2021-22 season, posting career-high numbers of 20.2 points, seven rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Miles Bridges looking forward to return to the NBA after his suspension

Prior to the latest saga related to his domestic violence case, Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was looking forward to get back on the court and helping his team in the upcoming 2023-24 season of the NBA.

Apart from working on his game, the 25-year-old Michigan State alum started watching “Naruto” as part of his preparation. He has drawn inspiration from the show’s boy hero Naruto Uzumaki, who dreams of becoming the strongest ninja in his village.

Bridges recently took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his thoughts on the show and Naruto, writing:

"Just started Naruto, he too cold."

The post has already received over 120,000 views, with fans expressing their anticipation for Bridges’ return to the NBA in the comments section.