"Rodman guarded Shaq in the East Finals when Shaq was with Orlando and held up" - Steve Kerr highlights Chicago Bulls' defensive dominance back in their heyday

Michael Jordan’s offensive dominance was the biggest reason for the Chicago Bulls dynasty in the ‘90s, but it was supported by an often overlooked defense. Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman, three of the NBA’s best ever defenders, were crucial components of those championship teams.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who was part of the Bulls’ second three-peat, greatly appreciated the team's underrated defense. On an episode of "Point Forward," the nine-time champion recalled how their defensive work paved the way for many of today’s best defenses:

“Chicago was an unbelievable defensive team. They were kind of ahead of their time, with all the switching that goes on now. We started Ron Harper, Scottie Pippen, MJ, Dennis Rodman and Luc Longley and, one through four, those guys would switch everything.”

Kerr added:

“Teams didn’t really do that back then. Rodman guarded Shaq in the East Finals when Shaq was with Orlando and held up. He held up pretty well.”

RingerNBA @ringernba



Full

therin.gr/FwbgNxg The athleticism, length, and IQ of Rodman, Pippen, and Jordan made the ’96 Bulls defense unlike anything anyone has seen before.Full #BSPodcast The athleticism, length, and IQ of Rodman, Pippen, and Jordan made the ’96 Bulls defense unlike anything anyone has seen before.Full #BSPodcast:therin.gr/FwbgNxg https://t.co/GF1r0mewwP

In the Chicago Bulls’ second Grand Slam, they were top three in defensive rating in each of those years. Jordan and Pippen made the All-NBA Defensive team between 1995 and 1997. Rodman was a part of that enviable selection during the 1995-96 season and was the rebounding champ during those title runs.

"The Worm," in particular, wasn’t about the stats on the defensive end. He was a nuisance that bothered opponents and often got into their hands. His battles with Shawn Kemp and Karl Malone in three straight NBA Finals regularly took the limelight away from the games themselves.

Rodman also had the unenviable task of guarding Shaquille O’Neal in the 1996 Eastern Conference Finals when the Chicago Bulls played small ball. Every time Toni Kukoc came in for Luc Longley, the 6'7", 230-lb Rodman had to guard the 7'1", 325-lb Shaq.

Despite being undersized, Rodman led both teams in rebounding in the 1996 ECF. He averaged an incredible 15.8 rebounds to go with 11.5 points to help the Chicago Bulls sweep O’Neal and the Orlando Magic.

THE NBA Fact Factory @RandomNBAFacts0 Despite being lister at just 6’7, Dennis Rodman was a 7X rebounding champ & 2X Defensive Player of the Year.



Heart of a champion.



Happy 60th birthday to the Hall of Famer Despite being lister at just 6’7, Dennis Rodman was a 7X rebounding champ & 2X Defensive Player of the Year. Heart of a champion. Happy 60th birthday to the Hall of Famer https://t.co/NiJs7B9YXO

Meanwhile, the unsung hero of that defense was Ron Harper. He never made the All-NBA Defense team but had the athleticism, discipline and grit to take on some of the other teams’ best scorers. Harper relieved Jordan and Pippen of some of the defensive burden.

Steve Kerr played for great defensive teams in the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs

Like the Chicago Bulls, Steve Kerr played for two defensively dominant San Antonio Spurs team that won titles. [Photo: Grantland]

After playing with Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls, Steve Kerr landed with the San Antonio Spurs, who had Tim Duncan and David Robinson. Gregg Popovich’s Spurs led the NBA in defensive rating by a mile during the 1998-99 season.

Anchored by Duncan and Robinson, the Spurs won their first title behind a suffocating defense. The New York Knicks could hardly get anything going against San Antonio. They averaged a measly 79.8 points, including a horrific 67-point output in Game 2 of the 1999 NBA Finals.

Texas Sports History @TXSportsHistory Today in 1999, the San Antonio Spurs won their 1st NBA championship with a 78-77 game 5 win over the New York Knicks. Today in 1999, the San Antonio Spurs won their 1st NBA championship with a 78-77 game 5 win over the New York Knicks. https://t.co/lS96cfbr29

Steve Kerr’s last title as a player came during the 2002-03 season for the San Antonio Spurs, who again led the league in defensive rating. Behind Duncan and Bruce Bowen, the Spurs held the New Jersey Nets to 82 PPG in the series.

NBA TV @NBATV



Nets vs. Spurs, 2003 NBA Finals Game 6 - 4:30pm ET on NBA TV! Tim Duncan was unstoppable as he led San Antonio to the 2003 titleNets vs. Spurs, 2003 NBA Finals Game 6 - 4:30pm ET on NBA TV! Tim Duncan was unstoppable as he led San Antonio to the 2003 title 💪Nets vs. Spurs, 2003 NBA Finals Game 6 - 4:30pm ET on NBA TV! https://t.co/z4jFnbUuMG

Duncan’s stat line in the 2003 NBA Finals was jaw-dropping. He posted 24.2 points, 17.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 5.3 blocks per game. His work on the defensive end kept the Nets' high-flying offense led by Jason Kidd and Richard Jefferson at bay.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far