Rookie Jontay Porter signs with Memphis Grizzlies

The youngster has suffered two differenct ACL years in the past two years.

Jontay Porter, the younger brother of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., has signed a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies that runs through 2020-21 and includes a team option.

The 20-year-old has recovered from two ACL injuries and is expected to be available for training camp next season. Appearing in all 33 games for the University of Missouri during his freshman year (2017-18), he averaged 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.67 blocks per game.

"[Memphis general manager] Zach [Kleiman] and the Grizzlies were one of the teams that monitored Jontay closely, and we believe they are getting a terrific young player with incredible potential," said Mike Bartelstein of Priority Sports.

The 2017-18 SEC Co-Sixth Man of the Year went undrafted in 2019 after re-tearing the ACL in his right knee, but the Grizzlies were keen on tracking his progress and ultimately roping him in.

The Memphis Grizzlies currently occupy the 8th spot on the Western Conference leaderboard with an underwhelming 32-32 (0.500) win-loss record.

Despite Rookie Ja Morant's impressive showing, the Grizzlies are 6.5 games behind the 7th-placed Dallas Mavericks, and just about clinging onto the last playoff berth.