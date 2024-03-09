Rudy Gobert allegedly hints at betting industry influencing NBA results

After suffering a loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert allegedly insinuated the influence of the NBA betting industry on game results. Gobert suggested sports betting is influencing how NBA referees are officiating games after being assessed with a technical with 27.8 seconds left in regulation.

“I’ll bite the bullet again. I’ll be the bad guy. I’ll take the fine, but I think it’s hurting our game. I know the betting and all that is becoming bigger and bigger, but it shouldn’t feel that way,” Gobert said.

Rudy Gobert was called for a technical foul in the final seconds of the matchup when he rubbed his fingers together several times, implying that the referees were in it for the money.

Gobert made the gesture after being called for his sixth and final foul of the game when he went over the back of the defenders to grab a rebound. The Cavaliers tied the game in the final seconds.

Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori, who filled in for Chris Finch as he fell ill just before tipoff, was critical of Gobert's behavior.

“A technical foul with 27 seconds in the game, to be honest, is unacceptable,” Nori said. "That’s who Rudy is, but you’ve got to be smart. He made a visual that was automatic. He was obviously frustrated, both teams were, but we have to be smarter.”

The 7-foot-1 center agreed that he should have kept his composure.

“My reaction, which I think was the truth, but it wasn’t the time to react that way,” Gobert said. "It cost my team the game. It was an immature reaction.”

Rudy Gobert's actions and remarks will almost certainly be reviewed by the league. He faces the prospect of a possible fine and suspension.

Rudy Gobert's performance in Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers clinched the win 113-104 in overtime against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Rudy Gobert played 37 minutes before being ejected. He had an off-night offensively, putting up just seven points and two assists. However, he made up for it on the defensive end registering 17 rebounds, one steal and two blocks.

Devoid of Karl-Anthony Towns in the lineup, the Timberwolves were reliant on the three-time DPOY to protect the paint and grab rebounds on both ends of the floor. However, his ejection crippled the Timberwolves in overtime.

The Cavaliers were able to dominate the underhanded Timberwolves in OT as a result of Gobert being ejected and no one there to protect the paint for Minnesota. Cleveland scored 16 points in overtime as opposed to the Timberwolves’ 7-point overtime performance.

Rudy Gobert attributed a part of the loss to the officials. As far as Gobert was concerned, the officiating crew was bad the entire game.

“It’s not just one call," he said. "Everyone makes mistakes, but when it’s over and over and over again, of course it’s frustrating.”

The Minnesota Timberwolves (44-20) slipped to the second spot in the Western Conference post their loss on Friday.