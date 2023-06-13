Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama: Statistical comparison of 2 stars when they were both 19

Future No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama will garner many comparisons to Rudy Gobert. Both have insane length and are from France. Wembanyama is 19 now, and miles ahead of where Gobert was at 19.

Victor Wembanyama’s stats at 19

Victor Wembanyama has led his French professional team, Metropolitans 92, to the French League finals. He was named MVP of the league this year. He was the youngest to ever win the award.

He led his previous club to a championship in the top French league. He has played professionally at the senior level since 2020.

This season, he won nearly every award possible in the league. He was named Best Scorer and Best Defender and was named to the All-League first team.

Wembanyama finished the regular season averaging 21.6 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. He had a career high 33 points in a regular-season game this season in November. In December, he scored at least 30 points in four straight games.

Mike Schmitz @Mike_Schmitz Two minutes of 16-year-old phenom Victor Wembanyama and two-time NBA DPOY Rudy Gobert going at it during 2-on-2 in France. Wembanyama's skill level, agility and incredible length are on full display. Arguably the best prospect in the world regardless of age. Two minutes of 16-year-old phenom Victor Wembanyama and two-time NBA DPOY Rudy Gobert going at it during 2-on-2 in France. Wembanyama's skill level, agility and incredible length are on full display. Arguably the best prospect in the world regardless of age. https://t.co/4ES1jNyMB6

Before the season, Wembanyama and his Metropolitans 92 team came to the United States to face the G-League Ignite. The Ignite were led by projected No. 2 pick Scoot Henderson. Wembanyama scored 37 and 36 points, respectively, in the two exhibition games.

Victor Wembanyama was due to play in the 2022 EuroBasket tournament for the French senior national team but missed the event due to injury. He made his senior national team debut on Nov. 11, 2022 in a World Cup qualifier. He scored 20 points and grabbed nine boards.

Gobert’s stats at 19

Gobert was mostly playing for the junior team at his professional club Cholet in France when he was 19. He managed one game for the senior team during the 2010-11 season. Gobert posted a stat line of six points, five rebounds and one block.

The following season, he averaged 4.2 points and 3.6 rebounds in 29 games for Cholet. He bumped up his numbers to 8.4 ppg and 5.4 rpg in 27 games in the final season for the team before leaving France for the NBA Draft. He was picked 27th overall in the 2013 draft.

Gobert also played for the France national junior team when he was 19. He was a part of the team that won bronze at the 2011 FIBA Europe U20 Championship. His team won silver at the 2012 edition.

