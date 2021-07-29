2021 NBA Draft Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers looking to add another top-10 pick

The Cleveland Cavaliers might be taking their youth movement up a notch. Recent NBA rumors suggest they are hoping to land a second top-10 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. This was reported in the latest 2021 NBA mock draft by ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

“The Cavs are one of the most active teams in the league on the trade-talk front, rumored to be making overtures to acquire a second pick in the top 10 while pondering the viability of offering a rich contract extension for leading scorer Collin Sexton,” Givony wrote.

To acquire another pick in the top 10 ahead of Thursday’s draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers will have to move quickly if they want to accomplish that goal. They own the No. 3 pick but have reportedly been unsuccessful in their attempts to pry the first pick from the Detroit Pistons.

The fourth-to-10th picks will be easier to acquire, though it will still take a lot of maneuvering as well. With a deep draft led by Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Jalen Green and Jalen Suggs, the Cleveland Cavaliers will have to give up some valuable assets to secure another pick. The Cavs don’t have another selection in the 2021 draft as the New Orleans Pelicans own their 35th pick.

"I had one scout tell me the other night that Mobley is Chris Bosh on offense and Anthony Davis on defense. That’s an NBA superstar. That’s crazy." 🤯



- @chadfordinsider on Evan Mobley

(Via @ChrisFedor ) pic.twitter.com/5HxCreXNhW — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 26, 2021

As for the third pick, Givony offered his assessment of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ potential selection:

“It appears highly unlikely they'll be moving out of the No. 3 slot, with Mobley now looking like a virtual certainty to be picked, provided Sexton isn't moved.”

It's unclear who the Cavs are targeting with another top-10 pick. The most likely candidates are Florida State’s Scottie Barnes, Connecticut’s James Bouknight and Duke’s Jalen Johnson. Michigan's Franz Wagner and Australia's Josh Giddey are also prominent options.

2021 NBA Draft Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers still want to move Collin Sexton

Collin Sexton #2 drives against Jayson Tatum #0

Collin Sexton is an asset that the Cleveland Cavaliers have been trying to move ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft. According to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, the Cavs have not budged in their attempts.

“...the Cavs have made leading scorer Collin Sexton available, and sources told Hoops Wire those trade talks have not lost any steam,” Amico wrote.

The Oklahoma City Thunder could be a trade destination for Collin Sexton, per @AmNotEvan pic.twitter.com/yvdK8hOHfS — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 28, 2021

Kevin Love has been mentioned multiple times in recent weeks as a player who has been packaged alongside Sexton in the Cleveland Cavaliers' efforts to move players. Love’s massive contract has made teams wary of taking in Sexton. But it could well be the only way they can ship out the five-time All-Star whose salary will keep the Cavs from being a big player in free agency.

