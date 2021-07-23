2021 NBA Draft Rumors: Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers among teams shopping lottery picks

With the 2021 NBA Draft around the corner, several teams are expected to get busy, especially the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers. All three aforementioned teams have lottery picks in the upcoming draft, but they'll be hoping to swap them for assets that can help them win now.

The Golden State Warriors have picks #7 and #14 in the 2021 NBA Draft. They are under tremendous pressure to make the right moves and surround Stephen Curry with the right pieces for a potential title push next season.

As per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the Golden State Warriors are in active talks to trade their picks. O'Connor wrote the following:

"League sources say the Warriors are highly active in trade talks involving this selection."

The Golden State Warriors are not the only team actively looking to win now. The Sacramento Kings want to erase their 15-year playoff drought and have the ninth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

"League sources say the Kings have shopped this pick for players who can help them win now," O'Connor mentioned about the Kings' plans.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers want to bounce back after missing out on a postseason berth last year. As per Kevin O'Connor, they're evaluating multiple options regarding their 13th overall pick.

"League sources say the Pacers are incredibly active in trade talks involving this pick, both for deals moving into the top 10 or out of the draft entirely," O'Connor noted.

2021 NBA Draft Rumors: How can the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers use their picks to improve now?

UConn's James Bouknight could lead the Warriors' second unit

The Golden State Warriors are arguably the only team that can choose to use their draft picks and still become a better team. The likes of Davion Mitchell, James Bouknight, Moses Moody and Corey Kispert should all be within their pick range in the 2021 NBA Draft and could contribute immediately.

James Bouknight did interview and work out for the Warriors in San Francisco today, I can confirm. @DaveBorges on it first. Bouknight is a tempting option at #7. Profiles as the best pure scorer likely to be available in that range. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 20, 2021

The Golden State Warriors could also package picks #7 and #14 with James Wiseman and go all out for another star, but that could leave them with a seriously thin and old roster. In any case, they can really choose between two routes without the risk of missing out on too much.

For the Sacramento Kings, packaging the No.9 pick with other players and going after a star makes the most sense. They're too desperate to end their playoff drought and adding young talent may not help towards that cause. Their roster needs serious retooling and the Kings could begin by trading the ninth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

The #Kings will be open for business this offseason. Source tells @HoopAnalysisNet that Sacramento will be open to moving Buddy Hield in the right deal and will look to trade Marvin Bagley III. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) June 30, 2021

The Indiana Pacers may just want to hold on to their 13th pick. They don't have the assets to move into the top six picks of the 2021 NBA Draft and there's little to separate the talent pool projected to be drafted using the rest of the lottery picks. Moving out of the draft doesn't make a lot of sense either as they're unlikely to get a player that would move the needle significantly for their pick.

