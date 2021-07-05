3 players Golden State Warriors can target with the 7th overall pick in 2021 NBA Draft

The 2021 NBA Draft Lottery took place a few weeks ago, and the ping-pong balls gave the Golden State Warriors the 7th overall pick in the draft along with the 14th one.

They have got a top-10 pick in the NBA Draft for the second consecutive time. So GM Bob Myers and the front office need to go through several scouting reports to identify the right player for the team.

The Warriors will get the 7th pick from the Timberwolves. The Andrew Wiggins for D'Angelo Russell trade has been completed. Warriors have 14 and 7 in upcoming draft. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 23, 2021

Who can the Golden State Warriors pick in the 2021 NBA Draft?

They need someone who can complement the core trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

The Warriors have several choices in front of them, as they can package both picks and trade up in the 2021 NBA Draft or trade for a veteran player. However, considering the Golden State Warriors stick to their original picks and use the 7th overall pick to draft a young prospect, they will have a deep pool of talent to choose from.

On that note, let's take a look at three players the Golden State Warriors can target with their 7th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft:

#3 Corey Kispert

Corey Kispert of the Gonzaga Bulldogs

The Golden State Warriors could pull a surprise move and draft a player out of the consensus top ten.

Corey Kispert is by far the best shooter in the 2021 NBA Draft. Almost all publications have him ranked 1st in the nation in the shooting category, and he has built himself a reputation with his marksmanship.

He is a potential 40-50-90 player who shot 44% in his junior and senior year with the Gonzaga Bulldogs on 5+ attempts a game.

Had a chance to watch Gonzaga's Corey Kispert work out in Chicago. Unsurprisingly showed he has one of the most pure and effortless strokes of anyone in the draft. Barely grazes the net. pic.twitter.com/sldb48b4VZ — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 24, 2021

After the Golden State Warriors lost the opportunity to make the 2021 NBA playoffs, GM Bob Myers addressed the media and acknowledged that there needs to be shooting around Stephen Curry, saying;

"I really like our defense, but offensively, and you saw it too, how Steph was being guarded. It's not fair to him. One guy can't do that much. It's a compliment to him clearly, that he got the attention he got, but that's very hard, and a lot to ask of him to shoulder that burden by himself. So we need to help him on the offensive side."

Corey Kispert is also excellent defensively and is great both on and off the ball in defense and offense. He is the ideal rookie to be paired with the backcourt of Curry and Thompson and could be a great fit right away.

Kispert is also 22 years old, and the Golden State Warriors don't want an inexperienced teenager, as they have a small championship window, so drafting him makes a lot of sense.

Potential Warriors draft target Corey Kispert views Klay as the "gold standard" and models his game after Golden State's starhttps://t.co/Xa9W38eh9s pic.twitter.com/FKfeNR2CNt — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 29, 2021

