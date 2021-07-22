2021 NBA Draft Rumors: Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic have made offers for Cleveland Cavaliers' No.3 pick

The 2021 NBA Draft is roughly a week away and the latest trade rumors suggest that the Cleveland Cavaliers' No.3 overall pick is in high demand. Multiple teams have been linked with the Cavs' pick, but the Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic have reportedly submitted offers for the same.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have maintained an "open to business" stance since the draft lottery. They are also among the teams hoping to push for the playoffs next season. Hence, it comes as no surprise that multiple teams are interested in their No.3 overall pick because a trade seems plausible here.

As per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, both the Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic have submitted offers for the Cleveland Cavaliers' pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. O'Connor wrote the following:

"League sources say the Cavaliers have received significant trade interest for this selection, and the Raptors and Magic—the next two teams up to pick—have made offers to move up."

As mentioned above, the Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic have the fourth and fifth picks respectively in the upcoming draft. The Cleveland Cavaliers won't be moving many places down if they agree to a deal with either of the two aforementioned teams.

The possibility of a trade here would be significantly higher if the Cavs' preferred player gets taken by the time they get on the clock. Cleveland would also be willing to strike a deal if they're high on another player who they think can be drafted with a lower pick.

2021 NBA Draft Rumors: Why are the Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic interested in the Cleveland Cavaliers' pick?

Even though there are several good players available in the 2021 NBA Draft pool, the top of the class is filled with All-Star caliber talent. Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Jalen Green and Jalen Suggs have all been listed by scouts as potential franchise cornerstones.

Considering the above info, it's rather easy to point out why the Orlando Magic – who have the fifth overall pick – want to move up and acquire the Cleveland Cavaliers' pick. This would give them a chance to choose between two of the four aforementioned elite prospects in the 2021 NBA Draft. For the Toronto Raptors, it seems to be a case of pursuing a particular player – USC center Evan Mobley.

Evan Mobley

Based on the intel available so far, Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green are expected to be the first two picks in the 2021 NBA Draft. The Cleveland Cavaliers are more likely to pick Mobley than Suggs. Even though Suggs would be a great addition for the Raptors, Mobley would fill a glaring hole at the center spot. Moving up would allow the Raptors to snag their preferred player.

As good as Evan Mobley is defensively, the part of his game that is so promising is his passing ability.



He can make high-level reads. He can make them quickly. It's why I push back a bit on the Anthony Davis comparisons.



Full scouting video: https://t.co/oGWdZlZzZu pic.twitter.com/7GgNWfS6YK — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) July 15, 2021

Expect the Cleveland Cavaliers to receive more offers in the coming days, but don't be surprised if they stand pat and don't trade their No.3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

