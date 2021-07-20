2021 NBA Draft Rumors: New York Knicks the likeliest team to trade up

The New York Knicks will have plenty of roster spots to fill this offseason and the latest NBA Draft rumors suggest they could be targeting one of the top talents from this year's pool. After making their first NBA Playoffs appearance in eight years, the Knicks are expected to be in a win-now mode and make moves accordingly in the open market.

The New York Knicks enter the 2021 offseason with roughly $50 million in cap space and four draft picks. They could either use their assets to trade for a superstar, but in case that's not possible, they could look for ways to use their draft capital to move up and acquire a highly rated prospect.

As per Matt Moore of Action Network, the New York Knicks are among the likeliest teams to trade up in the 2021 NBA Draft. Moore wrote the following:

"I asked five sources for a team in the first round most likely to move up, and they all said the Knicks. The Knicks have picks No. 19 and 21, along with two second-rounders and an extra top-ten protected pick in 2023 (from Dallas). Multiple sources said there’s a player in the low teens that they have targeted, but no one’s sure who it is."

The New York Knicks haven't made the smartest of choices in the draft, but they've found some luck lately. They drafted RJ Barrett in 2019 and he has shown the potential to become an All-Star in the future.

The Knicks drafted Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley last year. While Toppin hasn't gotten enough playing time to prove his mettle, Quickley was a useful scorer, averaging 11.4 points per game in his rookie year.

2021 NBA Draft Rumors: What would the New York Knicks be looking for in the draft?

The New York Knicks have picks 19, 21, 32 and 58 in the 2021 NBA Draft. Considering that they'll be chasing stars in free agency this offseason, they're unlikely to use all these picks to draft players.

If any combination of picks from the aforementioned lot can help the Knicks move into the top 10 or the early teens, then they may be able to draft a talent with a high ceiling. They lacked scoring options last season, especially from downtown, so the focus should be on shooters.

Could Corey Kispert be on the Knicks' radar?

Gonzaga's Corey Kispert, Baylor's Davion Mitchell and Oregon's Chris Duarte could all be available if the New York Knicks move up. They could also look at 3-and-D wings such as Arkansas' Moses Moody and Virginia's Trey Murphy. As things stand, only time will tell what direction the Knicks will take.

