2021 NBA Draft Rumors: Houston Rockets to pursue Jalen Green if they fail to trade for the No.1 pick 

The Houston Rockets have been a frequent mention in the 2021 NBA Draft Rumors of late. They secured the No.2 overall pick in the 2021 Draft but are reportedly looking to trade for the No.1 pick, which would enable them to land Cade Cunningham, one of the top prospects.

However, recent reports suggest that if the Houston Rockets are unable to trade for the No.1 pick to land Cunningham, they will pursue Jalen Green with their second overall pick as per league sources. As reported by Brett Siegel of the NBA Analysis Network:

"If they do not make a trade with the #Pistons for the No. 1 overall pick in the draft for Cade Cunningham, the #Rockets will be selecting Jalen Green No. 2 overall, a league source tells @HoopAnalysisNet"

The Houston Rockets were initially expected to go after Evan Mobley with their pick. But 2021 NBA Draft Rumors suggested a couple of weeks ago that there was speculation surrounding their interest in Jalen Green, which would see him being prioritized by Rockets' GM Rafael Stone and his front office crew.

2021 NBA Draft Rumors: Exploring Jalen Green's fit with the Houston Rockets

Jalen Green #4 of the G League Ignite drives to the basket during a G-League game.

Jalen Green's stock has risen steadily in recent weeks. Some even wondered whether he could go #1 instead of favorite Cade Cunningham due to his stellar showings with the G-League Ignite last season. He averaged 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals a game. He also connected on 36.5 percent of his three-pointers, taking nearly six a game.

As per the 2021 NBA Draft Rumors, many people in the NBA "loved" the idea of pairing the Houston Rockets' top prospect Kevin Porter Jr. with Jalen Green. The duo have a lot of potential and confidence in their ability to form one of the best backcourt pairings in the league for the foreseeable future.

Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green could be a SERIOUS Problem together!!! Carry the hell on... https://t.co/WZd51v5OOu — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) July 5, 2021

Green can give the Houston Rockets' offense an instant push, which is much-needed considering they finished as one of the five worst offensive teams in the 2020-21 NBA season. He has a high basketball IQ and can make the right decision when running the team's offense.

Jalen Green has the skills and work ethic to be a special NBA player. #TheVoidNBA



➡️: https://t.co/YeSSpHfnGu pic.twitter.com/CrWErrD41u — The Ringer (@ringer) July 15, 2021

Moreover, after forgoing college to play in the G-League, which many believe is a tougher route to take, Jalen Green proved his mettle playing there with the G-League's developmental team G-League Ignite. This could potentially see him develop at a rapid pace and provide a solid boost to the Houston Rockets' rebuild.

.

Stay updated with the latest basketball news and transfer rumours. Follow us on our facebook page.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee