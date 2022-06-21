2022 NBA Draft Rumors: Houston Rockets expected to draft Paolo Banchero with No. 3 overall pick

The Houston Rockets have slotted in to select third overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. Heading into the draft, Duke Blue Devils freshman Paolo Banchero has been a popular name connected to the team. The Top 3 of the Draft are expected to involve a combination of Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Banchero.

The first two selections of the Draft belong to the Orlando Magic and the Oklahoma City Thunder. The pair have both been rumored to be enamored with Jabari Smith and Chet Holmgren.

After recently conducting a private workout with Banchero, it appears as if the Houston Rockets have zeroed in on "their guy" in the Draft. According to a recent report, it's been rumored that the Rockets are expected to select him in the NBA Draft.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: Houston Rockets expected to draft Paolo Banchero ahnfiredigital.com/nba/houston-ro… Report: Houston Rockets expected to draft Paolo Banchero ahnfiredigital.com/nba/houston-ro…

Houston Rockets rumored to be high on Paolo Banchero

Duke Blue Devils freshman Paolo Banchero

Duke Blue Devils freshman Banchero was one of the most impressive players in college basketball throughout the 2021-22 NCAA season.

He is an offensive weapon with the versatility to become a star at the next level. Banchero would give the Rockets another dangerous asset alongside rising star Jalen Green. He has been described as the most "pro-ready" prospect in this class.

At 6'10", 250 pounds, Banchero has the size and strength to dish out punishment to opposing players on a nightly basis.

Banchero would also give the Rockets a dangerous playmaker, as he has the ability to make plays in transition and half court. If he is on the board when the Rockets are on the clock, it would be a massive surprise if he wasn't the selection for Houston.

ClutchFans @clutchfans Kevin O'Connor says he's heard rumors of Rockets trying to move up to #1 or #2 to take Paolo Banchero. "I had a source tell me yesterday that OKC is definitely a contender to take Banchero at 2. But how much is that OKC putting it out there knowing Houston's desire to take him?" Kevin O'Connor says he's heard rumors of Rockets trying to move up to #1 or #2 to take Paolo Banchero. "I had a source tell me yesterday that OKC is definitely a contender to take Banchero at 2. But how much is that OKC putting it out there knowing Houston's desire to take him?"

The freshman forward went on to post averages of 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game last year while shooting 47.8% from the field.

