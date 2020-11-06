The Miami Heat surprised just about everyone during the 2020 NBA Playoffs, as they went on an impressive run of games that ended in a Finals defeat against the LA Lakers. Since the end of the Finals, NBA trade rumors have swirled around the franchise, with the million-dollar question being, 'who will the Heat bring in ahead of next season?'

While only time will give us the answer, here are the top five players linked with the Miami Heat this off-season.

5 Players linked with the Miami Heat who can help them go all the way in the 2020-21 season

In this list, we will be looking at all the NBA trade rumors surrounding the franchise and select five players that are most likely to make a serious impact on the team, and help them win the 2020-2021 NBA Championship.

With that in mind, let's get started.

#5 Montrezl Harrell

Reigning 6th man of the year, Montrezl Harrell has reportedly been at odds with the LA Clippers as dynamic center enters free agency this off-season. The 26-year-old's situation has prompted interest from several franchises, with the Miami Heat reportedly one of them.

Harrell offers the best scoring punch off the bench in the NBA and is switchable on the defensive end, thanks to his athleticism. While he doesn't have much of an outside game, Montrezl Harrell is an absolute force in the pain on the offensive end. He is a great lob-threat and has a soft touch around the rim.

Given the defensive handicap at certain positions, the franchise could do with a bench boost to compliment their gifted starters. A two-way player such as Harrell could enhance the team's defense and give them a consistent scoring option in the paint.

#4 Jerami Grant

Like the Miami Heat, the Denver Nuggets performed incredibly well during the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Their run through the Western Conference saw Jerami Grant emerge as an unsung hero for the team.

The 26-year-old is a legitimate '3 and D' player and fits into the Miami Heat's system. Grant's proficiency as a team defender would take a massive load off the likes of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Meanwhile, his well-rounded offense could take the Heat over the hump.

Jokić goes no look to get Jerami Grant a dunk 🙈



(📍@StateFarm) pic.twitter.com/tw7qgGdTkv — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 29, 2019