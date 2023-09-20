6x NBA champions emerge as latest team to express interest in Damian Lillard 

The Chicago Bulls have emerged as the newest team linked to Damian Lillard. The Bulls, who have six NBA championships to show for, have endured several years of mediocre results since Michael Jordan led them to a dynasty in the 1990s.

Chicago is also among the teams that currently need a point guard. Lonzo Ball potentially missing another season due to a knee injury makes sense for their reported interest in Lillard. Here's what NBA insider Kyle Nubeck said about the Bulls' interest in Lillard:

"The team that I have heard that is kind of the wildcard getting into the mix team is the Chicago Bulls. If/maybe when they trade (Zach) Lavine, that they would want a star-level return, young players, picks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"What I have heard in the last few days is that it looks like they might be trying to move LaVine as part of a multi-team deal just to see if they can get into the Dame Lillard sweepstakes."

Expand Tweet

Lillard makes sense from a positional fit standpoint. However, it seems like a long shot for them to get a deal done. They have an intriguing piece like Zach LaVine, who can move the needle. However, it will likely be a multi-team trade, especially with the Trail Blazers mostly heading in a rebuild after Lillard departs.

LaVine, 28, doesn't fit their timeline. He is better suited on a championship contender. The Trail Blazers will also likely demand multiple picks and young players in exchange. The Bulls have limited picks and blue-chip prospects that could entice the Blazers.

Damian Lillard would reportedly request rerouting to Miami if traded elsewhere

Damian Lillard's interest in joining the Miami Heat is well-known. He has reportedly made it clear that Miami is his preferred landing spot if he gets traded this summer. The Athletic's Shams Charania's recent report states Lillard will only report to training camp with the Blazers or Heat.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, according to new reports by Flash Sports Buzz's Barry Jackson, Lillard will demand a trade to Miami if he gets traded elsewhere. If these rumors are true, that makes it increasingly difficult for Portland to find other suitors. Interested teams like the Bulls may not pursue the former Rookie of the Year if he remains adamant on his wish to join Miami.

Considering the assets any team will have to shell out to acquire Damian Lillard, it wouldn't make sense for Chicago or any other interested team to pursue him if he eventually asks for a trade to the Heat.

Also read: Damian Lillard admits having great chemistry with Heat’s Bam Adebayo by using secret lingo: “Wassup wit my bwaaaa”