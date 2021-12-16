Ben Simmons trade rumors: New Orleans Pelicans discussed trading future first-round picks and pick swaps for the troubled 76ers guard, Brandon Ingram not involved in the equation

The basketball world has been waiting to see if there are any developments between Ben Simmons and the Philadlephia 76ers regarding a potential trade. The disgruntled star has yet to appear in a game after demanding a trade.

That request has led to a stand-off between the front office and Simmons, as reports said the 76ers were standing firm on their desire to get an equal return from any trade suitor.

Many believe the 76ers might finally be ready to move on from the disgruntled star. There have been a number of rumored teams thrown around as potential trade partners to acquire one of the league's top young talents.

On the "HoopsHype" podcast, NBA writer Michael Scotto said the New Orleans Pelicans were the latest team to try to get involved with Philadelphia in trade talks.

“I heard the Pelicans discussed trading future first-round picks and pick swaps with the 76ers for Ben Simmons, league sources told HoopsHype. Brandon Ingram was not involved in the talks, I’m told, at least as of now.”

NBA Central @TheNBACentral



- @MikeAScotto

(Via “I heard the Pelicans discussed trading future first-round picks and pick swaps with the 76ers for Ben Simmons, league sources told HoopsHype. Brandon Ingram was not involved in the talks, I’m told, at least as of now.” 👀👀👀(Via hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad… “I heard the Pelicans discussed trading future first-round picks and pick swaps with the 76ers for Ben Simmons, league sources told HoopsHype. Brandon Ingram was not involved in the talks, I’m told, at least as of now.” 👀👀👀- @MikeAScotto (Via hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad…) https://t.co/33th4Jy9mR

With each week that passes, the Feb. 10 trade deadline gets closer.

Although the 76ers have remained firm about their desire to get appropriate value in return for the 25-year-old star, the Sixers are running out of time to get an asset who can help them this year.

The Sixers (15-13) started 8-2, although they have won five of their past eight games. They are sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Any trade for Simmons is most likely going to involve some players and a number of draft selections. The rumored talks between New Orleans and Philadelphia say Brandon Ingram, the Pelicans' best asset outside of Zion Williamson, wasn't in the deal, but that it included a number of future first-round selections and pick swaps.

It has been difficult for Philadelphia to find equal value for the young star. The 76ers drafted Simmons with the No. 1 pick in 2016, and he has been an All-Star in three of the four seasons he's played. His defense and court vision are lauded. But his reluctance to take 3-pointers or come up big in the clutch also hurt his stock.

The Sixers front office reportedly has had some hefty requirements when negotiating with other teams, but the organization is going to need to try to find pieces who can help the team in the future.

The Sixers have one of the game's top players in superstar big man Joel Embiid. If the Sixers are to finally move on from Simmons, they will most likely try to find a player who can complement the talents of Embiid and give the team a much-needed boost to their starting lineup.

Simmons signed a contract extension in July 2019, and the franchise has been trying to build around Simmons and Embiid. He is under contract for four more seasons.

Also Read Article Continues below

There's going to be plenty of interest for Simmons, but it remains to be seen which team will have a big enough offer to entice the Philadelphia front office to bite.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein