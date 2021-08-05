Ben Simmons trade saga: Philadelphia 76ers star has reportedly cut off communications with "everyone in the Sixers organization" | NBA Rumors

A trade involving Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons has begun to gain traction again in NBA rumors after it was reported on Thursday that the point guard has cut off communications with everyone involved in the organization.

The fallout from the Sixers' playoff elimination to the Atlanta Hawks and the awkward interviews that Joel Embiid and coach Doc Rivers gave afterward immediately fueled the fires around an incoming Simmons trade. While NBA rumors haven't entirely gone away, they have somewhat cooled over the past few days while other contenders around the league pieced together their new rosters.

Admittedly, President Daryl Morey did bring back Danny Green and added some capable backups in Andre Drummond and Georges Niang. However, it appeared as though a decision regarding Ben Simmons' future had yet to be answered.

That was until Thursday, when Philly reporter Jason Dumas shocked Twitter by stating that a source said Simmons had re-directed all communications through his agent, Rich Paul. The 25-year-old is apparently open to going to the Golden State Warriors.

NBA Rumors: Would the Philadelphia 76ers even strike a deal with the Golden State Warriors for Ben Simmons?

The Philadelphia 76ers crashed out of the 2020-21 NBA playoffs

This story is still developing, though we are likely to hear more throughout Thursday afternoon as Ben Simmons remains a highly-sought after player. The issue he currently has, if he does indeed want to leave the Philadelphia 76ers, is that he realistically has little leverage over the franchise.

Simmons is tied to a massive contract, of which he is still owed over $145m. The Sixers reportedly won't let him go without receiving an All-Star player in return and future first-round picks.

Reports emerged before free agency opened that the Golden State Warriors were unwilling to part ways with four draft picks, as well as James Wiseman and Andrew Wiggins. Philly’s asking price was simply too high for the six-time champions.

Furthermore, Wiseman's allure has been made redundant by the Sixers trading for established center Andre Drummond and drafting two centers. So even if Ben Simmons wanted to go and play for the Dubs, it would prove to be mightily difficult for him to do so.

The Warriors aren't the only team to have rejected the Philadelphia 76ers' outrageous demands. The San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors have also reportedly declined the Sixers' demands. It appears as though the Philadelphia franchise are willing to put their foot down and deal with the outcome of such a fallout between the organization and the player.

We have seen before how these sorts of situations can spiral, though, and Ben Simmons will hope that this can help with his hopes of leaving the franchise. Although he may not get the desired move he wants, the Philadelphia 76ers could perhaps be forced into lowering their asking price. The alternative to that would be another playoff side entering the race to sign Simmons.

