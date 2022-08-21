NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets could sign 10x All-Star

According to recent reports, the Brooklyn Nets have shown some interest in signing Carmelo Anthony for the upcoming season.

The team has had a dramatic offseason so far, with trade rumors involving Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. If the duo remain in Brooklyn when the season starts, Anthony could prove to be a great addition to the roster. Durant recently reiterated his demand to be traded, though.

CBS Sports @CBSSports Kevin Durant has informed the Nets owner to trade him or fire the pairing of GM Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash, per @ShamsCharania Kevin Durant has informed the Nets owner to trade him or fire the pairing of GM Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash, per @ShamsCharania https://t.co/5jVd2pRpCF

The Lakers have expressed interest in Irving, but the two teams have failed to come to an agreement. Despite everything, the Brooklyn Nets have continued to bolster their roster with valuable signings. They signed T.J. Warren and traded for Royce O'Neale, while re-signing Nic Claxton and Patty Mills.

According to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, a league executive said that there have been talks about the Nets wanting to sign 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony.

"They need another big guy, but they’re not feeling a lot of pressure as far as filling that spot. ... They want to see what they have with Nic Claxton, but they want some insurance there, too. And they’re going to play [Ben] Simmons there quite a bit in small-ball lineups. I’d expect them to keep 14 guys, keep one spot open.

"There has been some talk about them signing Carmelo Anthony, maybe as a nod to Kevin Durant, but obviously that has not gotten anywhere, at least not yet.”

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: There has been ‘some talk’ about the Brooklyn Nets signing Carmelo Anthony ahnfiredigital.com/nba/brooklyn-n… Report: There has been ‘some talk’ about the Brooklyn Nets signing Carmelo Anthony ahnfiredigital.com/nba/brooklyn-n…

Anthony is currently without a team, following the expiration of his one-year contract with the LA Lakers. Last season, he teamed up with LeBron James for the first time in his career, but they failed to even make the play-in tournament.

The former scoring champion came off the bench and averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 69 games.

NBA pundits believe the Brooklyn Nets should run it back

Carmelo Anthony of the Los Angeles Lakers

Although the Brooklyn Nets are not looking to blow up the team, they are okay if it comes to that. There have been reports that the franchise is willing to let both Durant and Kyrie leave for the right trade package.

Meanwhile, several NBA analysts are fascinated by the Nets' ceiling if the team manages to retain the disgruntled stars. Jalen Rose said on ESPN's "Jalen & Jacoby" that the team does not need to panic as it has two of the top-10 players in the league.

Here's what Rose had to say:

ESPN's Brian Windhorst believes the Brooklyn Nets could be terrorizing if they stay together. He proposed a lineup with Ben Simmons playing center, saying that could be the most potent shooting lineup in league history.

As things stand, Irving and Durant are still with the team. Many are counting on them to be professionals and turn up for the Nets if suitable trade packages are not agreed upon before the start of the season.

