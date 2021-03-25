Chicago Bulls complete ambitious deal to link Zach Lavine with Orlando Magic star Nikola Vucevic | NBA Trade Deadline 2021

The NBA trade deadline day has always produced some unexpected deals, with season-altering trades like the Pau Gasol to LA Lakers deal being among the most memorable ones. The day started with JaVale McGee being traded to the Denver Nuggets, and we now have another update that will definitely change the dynamics of the two teams involved.

NBA Trade Deadline: Chicago Bulls set to acquire Nikola Vucevic

Orlando Magic's Nikola Vucevic in NBA action

According to trusted league insiders Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski, the Chicago Bulls are trading for Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic, kick-starting the NBA trade deadline day with a bang. The Magic are sending Vucevic and Al-Farouq Aminu to the Bulls and will receive Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter Jr., and 2 first-round picks in exchange.

Chicago's leadership -- Arturas Karnisovas, Marc Eversley and Billy Donovan -- wanted to bring on productive, serious-minded veteran player to be a cornerstone for the Bulls. They get one with All-Star center Nikola Vucevic, who's been a pillar with Orlando. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Nikola Vucevic was one of the biggest names available on the market ahead of the NBA trade deadline day, with teams like the Boston Celtics amongst the top contenders to sign him.

However, it is the Chicago Bulls who have ended up pulling the trigger and, as a result, will end up with a player who is averaging a stellar 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds on 40% shooting from the deep this season.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Making a case for and against Denver Nuggets going after Lonzo Ball

Nikola Vucevic is an offensive powerhouse with the ability to hold his own on the defensive end as well. He is a two-time All-Star, the most recent selection being for the 2021 game that was held on March 7. He has averaged 16 points and 10 rebounds in his career, and is acknowledged to be underrated due to playing for a small-market team.

The Chicago Bulls were expected to be active on NBA trade deadline day, and can now boast of a stacked lineup featuring Nikola Vucevic and star shooting guard Zach LaVine. Lauri Markannen and Coby White will play supporting roles, and head coach Billy Donovan will get a polished individual who can help the six-time champions push for a playoff berth.

Advertisement

The Orlando Magic are trading Nikola Vucevic to Chicago for Wendell Carter Jr. and Otto Porter, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 25, 2021

Also Read: Top 3 players linked with the LA Clippers | NBA Trade Deadline 2021