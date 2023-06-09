Chris Paul Trade Rumors: Clippers could be interested in a reunion with CP3

Chris Paul trade rumors are starting to take strong hold over the NBA and are likely to continue through the offseason. The Phoenix Suns reportedly want to waive Paul because they no longer want to pay him $30.9 million and have him as their primary point guard given his injury-prone history.

Although Paul has not won an NBA title yet, a reunion with the Clippers could be the fairy tale ending for his career.

Chris Haynes reported that Chris Paul could be headed to the Clippers. Not only does Paul have an offseason home in Los Angeles, but there might also actually be some real interest from a prominent Clippers player to unite with CP3.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral A ‘prominent’ player on the Clippers would ‘love’ to have Chris Paul join the team, per @ChrisBHaynes A ‘prominent’ player on the Clippers would ‘love’ to have Chris Paul join the team, per @ChrisBHaynes https://t.co/dJ2WaiIMGt

Paul is expected to be one of the biggest free agents of this NBA summer. Paul is not just looking to find any team to join, he is planning to compete at a high level.

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes Chris Paul plans to play for several more years and is eager to help a team contend for a championship, sources say. Chris Paul plans to play for several more years and is eager to help a team contend for a championship, sources say.

Chris Paul is 38 years old, though, and has been frequently injured over the years. That said, for a competitor like Paul, it's an even stronger motive for him to try and finally win a championship instead of packing up his bags. It would be hard for a team to give him a max contract, given what he would bring to the table at this age and stage of his career.

According to the betting odds, the Clippers (+450) are second favorites to land him, trailing only the Lakers (+225). CP3 could add a layer of depth to the Clippers' offense alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. He would bring his all-time great IQ and facilitate the offense to maximize both Leonard and George.

He could also be a impactful presence on the court if Leonard takes time off for load management. That said, poor health has been a reoccurring theme for the Clippers in the past, and adding a 38-year-old Chris Paul would not serve them well.

The solution to these problems would be Ty Lue. It is important to realize that CP3 is not the player he once was. Lue will have to manage Paul's games and minutes and keep it to a bare minimum during the regular season. Paul should only play about 50 games and never go beyond the 30-minute mark to ensure good health come playoff time.

Chris Paul Trade Rumors: Is Chris Paul a fan of Kawhi Leonard?

In the recent 2023 NBA playoffs battle between the Phoenix Suns and the LA Clippers, Chris Paul and Kawhi Leonard had a cold moment at the end of regulation.

Chris Paul could be seen bumping shoulders into Kawhi Leonard at the end of the game. This was rather disrespectful and the two seemed to be beefing with each other.

However, Chris Haynes reported that this was not a bump as it may have seemed given the camera angle. Haynes reported that they exchanged friendly taps during the interaction.

