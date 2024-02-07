D'Angelo Russell Trade Rumors: NBA Insider reveals Brooklyn Nets as potential landing spot for former All-Star

With the 2024 Trade Deadline fast approaching, D'Angelo Russell's name has popped up in trade rumors. Interestingly, The Athletic's Sam Amick reported that a possible return to the Brooklyn Nets could be in play, in the scenario that the LA Lakers and Atlanta Hawks land a common ground when it comes to Dejounte Murray.

Expand Tweet

Originally, D'Angelo Russell played two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets. During his tenure there, Russell averaged 19.0 points, 6.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game. However, his time there was cut short when he was included in a trade package, alongside Shabazz Napier and Treveon Graham, for the acquisition of Kevin Durant and a protected first-round draft pick from the Golden State Warriors.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite some inconsistent outings this season, D'Angelo Russell continues to provide quality production on the court. However, NBA trades can be tricky, especially when a team wants to place their bets on certain player/s to improve their roster.

Does it make sense for Lakers to move former All-Star?

Following the trade rumors circulating Russell, does it make sense for the LA Lakers to move on from the former NBA All-Star? In the process of forming a three-team deal with the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets, along with the assets gained in return, the LA Lakers arguably have to make that move.

For starters, the Lakers will be acquiring Dejounte Murray, who is capable of creating his shot while not being a liability on the defensive end. What Murray brings to the table defensively, easily makes him an upgrade over D'Angelo Russell's capabilities.

Murray is the kind of point guard that can help take the offensive load off of LeBron James while being a reliable playmaker on the court. That particular skill set of the Hawks star could be an important asset for the team in scenarios where James needs to rest on the bench.

Additionally, acquiring Dejounte Murray also gives the team flexibility in their rotations with him averaging 21.4 ppg (46.6% shooting, including 37.0% from 3-point range), 5.2 apg and 5.1 rpg.

Interestingly, D'Angelo Russell remains the better shooter from 3-point range at 41.6% shooting. However, Murray's ability to get to the cup and finish strong at the rim can open up the Lakers' offensive looks more and help in collapsing opponents' defensive sets.

With the Nets having interest in a reunion with Russell while contributing Spencer Dinwiddie's expiring contract on the table, the LA Lakers will need to work out a trade scenario that works for the Atlanta Hawks.

Be that as it may, it is yet to be seen if the Lakers can reach a middle ground with the Hawks regarding the possible acquisition of Dejounte Murray. As of now, the team is in ninth place (27-25) in the Western Conference standings.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!