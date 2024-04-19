"Definitely going to Miami next season": Damian Lillard fuels trade buzz after posting IG pic with Bam Adebayo

Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of him laughing with Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo on the court. Both were dressed in warm-up gear, which means the picture was likely taken from one of their previous meetings this season. Lillard offered no context or caption on the photo, as he posted a series of images on his stories.

However, the picture with Adebayo sent NBA fans into rumor mode. Many thought Lillard may be dropping hints about where he may play next season. While with the Portland Trail Blazers, Lillard famously demanded a trade to the Miami Heat this summer. The Blazers denied his request and sent him to Milwaukee instead. Lillard had hinted that one of the reasons he wanted to play in Miami was his close friendship with Adebayo.

Trending

Fans evoked the famous Brian Windhorst quote when wondering the motives behind the post. Windhorst, an ESPN reporter, once famously asked why the Utah Jazz would make a move, hinting at a bigger trade coming. The next day, Rudy Gobert was dealt to Minnesota. Now fans are using his words to wonder if Lillard is foreshadowing.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“Now why would he post this hmmmm,” a fan wrote.

Other fans are thinking that the friendship between Lillard and Adebayo may be strong enough for Lillard to still end up in Miami next season. Fans think Lillard’s IG story points to a move to South Beach.

“He definitely going to Miami next season,” a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

There were other hot takes given out. One fan is hoping the cryptic post means Lillard is going back to his old team.

“He returning to Portland,” a fan wrote.

The takes were turned up. Some think Lillard may lead the Bucks to a first-round loss to force his way to Miami.

“When dame intentionally throws the series and goes to Miami >>” a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Some pointed out that Damian Lillard also shared a picture with DeMar DeRozan. This led many to wonder if he might attempt a move to the Chicago Bulls instead of Miami.

“He posted demar too, dame to the Bulls,” a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Could Damian Lillard be moved this summer?

Damian Lillard wanted to go to the Miami Heat but did not get his way. He may attempt to make the same trade demand this summer.

Much probably depends on the health of Giannis Antetokounmpo and what the superstar does this summer. The Bucks do not have to trade either player.

Damian Lillard is under contract for three more seasons, including a player option in 2026-27 worth $63 million. He is scheduled to make $48.7 million next season, which may not be easily tradable due to Lillard’s dip in production this season.

Antetokounmpo just signed a contract extension before this season and still has four years and $224 million left on his deal. The Bucks will want to bring both stars back, no matter what happens in their first-round series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback