Did Golden State Warriors reportedly make Klay Thompson available for 2 first-round picks? Debunking viral tweet 

Klay Thompson has been part of the Golden State Warriors since he was drafted by the team back in 2011. He has been instrumental in the franchise's title run and has been branded as the second half of the "Splash Brothers" along with fellow shooter, Steph Curry.

Now at 33 years old, many would consider that the best days of "KT" is behind him as multiple injuries have hampered the five-time NBA All-Star. However, some see that the Warriors might trade him soon to give more fire to Curry's window on winning his fifth championship for the team.

In a recent post by an X account with the handle '@NBACentel' indicated that Thompson is on the trading block and will trade him for multiple first-round picks. The post also tagged Warriors reporter Kerith Burke as the source of the news.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

However, this post by NBA Centel is false and there was no report that Kerith Burke said such a thing in an article on social media. Any post from NBA Centel is considered satirical just to stir up the pot and get a knee-jerk reaction from gullible NBA fans.

Klay Thompson remains part of the Golden State Warriors. However, he is owed $43 million this 2023-24 season and is set to become a free agent in the upcoming summer.

Klay Thompson frustrated with his shooting woes to end 2023

In the last game of 2023, a frustrated Klay Thompson was seen on the sideline as he shot 1-of-11 from the field in the Golden State Warriors loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Thompson finished the game with just three points in 26 minutes and this makes the worst shooting night for him in the 2023-24 season. Through this loss, the Warriors ended the year with a three-game losing streak and the former NBA 3-point contest champion held himself accountable:

“When you’re not playing well, and it’s a human nature default, you start to look at it like, ‘I need to play better. I need to shoot the ball better,’” Thompson said. “I know everybody [on the Warriors] could probably speak to something that they can do better to help us win. That’s the situation we’re in.”

Klay Thomspon was able to bounce back with a better shooting performance when the Warriors hosted the Orlando Magic. The team won with "KT" going 6-of-11 from the field to finish the game with 15 points along with three rebounds and two assists.

Expand Tweet