NBA Trade Rumors: Domantas Sabonis an attractive option for teams like Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings potential trade destinations

Indiana Pacers star Domantas Sabonis continues to be the only glimer of hope in a struggling Pacers organization, as the Indiana-based franchise have had a torrid time this season.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the performance of Domantas Sabonis this season has garnered interest from the rest of the NBA as they are all looking for the final piece of their own puzzle. Charania said:

"Pacers two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis is expected to generate strong interest and is among the attractive players who could be available in a trade. The Suns and Kings have shown interest in recent years."

It would be a bitter blow for the Indiana Pacers franchise, but Sabonis' excellent performance this season were bound to catch the eye of teams around the NBA, unless the team rapidly improves their form. The Pacers would definitely start a rebuild if they traded away Sabonis, and with the team currently going nowhere fast, that just might be the right if not the only course of action for the Indiana-based franchise.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral



- @ShamsCharania “Domantas Sabonis is expected to generate strong interest and is among the attractive players who could be available in a trade. The Suns and Kings have shown interest in recent years, sources said.” “Domantas Sabonis is expected to generate strong interest and is among the attractive players who could be available in a trade. The Suns and Kings have shown interest in recent years, sources said.” - @ShamsCharania https://t.co/6gLVB95H36

Will Domantas Sabonis fit better with the Suns or the Kings?

Sabonis defending Julius Randle of the New York Knicks

Damontas Sabonis, a two-time NBA All-Star, has been one of the most consistent performers over the last couple of years and given the fact that he plays for a small market team like Indiana, his performances have flown under the radar. Sabonis is currently averaging 18.2 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting the ball better than 58% from the field and over 30% from beyond the arc.

While his three-point capability isn't his strongest suit, his defense and ability to play the center position from time to time while being able to play with his back to the basket is something very few players in the NBA can do at his level.

StatMuse @statmuse Domantas Sabonis joined Shaq and Hakeem as the only players with a 25-rebound triple-double since the three point era (1980).



16 PTS

25 REB

10 AST



He’s the only one to do so with 10+ assists. Domantas Sabonis joined Shaq and Hakeem as the only players with a 25-rebound triple-double since the three point era (1980).16 PTS25 REB10 ASTHe’s the only one to do so with 10+ assists. https://t.co/sILzxrNr9A

If it comes down to the Sacramento Kings or the Phoenix Suns, the obvious decision for Sabonis would be the Suns given their trip to the NBA Finals last season. But then again, how well of a fit Sabonis would be with another star big man like Deandre Ayton in the lineup is a question that would need answering. The Kings, on the other hand, are a team languishing as the 10th seed in the Western Conference. However, they do possess quality players like De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield.

Also Read Article Continues below

With all that said, both teams will have to conjure up trade packages that will convince the Pacers to trade away their best player. Domantas Sabonis could easily improve both the Kings and the Suns, but for both teams to have enough pieces to engage in trade talks with the Pacers is remains to be seen.

Edited by David Nyland