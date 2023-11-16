Fact check: Did Mark Jackson really lose MSG job after Knicks banned him from plane? Viral rumor debunked

On Wednesday, the New York Post reported Mark Jackson lost his job with the New York Knicks and MSG. Jackson was set to work as a fill-in color commentator on MSG. Many, including us, ran with the story. The story also informed Jackson was banned from the team plane.

Jackson wanted to debunk the rumor and said the report from the Post was false. He commented on a video posted on his Instagram. He said the report was full of “lies.”

"Come on, man. Come on. At some point, the lies have got to stop. The lies have got to stop,” Mark Jackson said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jackson took the time to tear down the rumors. The New York Post said Jackson was set to replace Clyde Frazier on Knicks broadcasts when he took time off. Jackson said the deal was never official.

“Today, a report came out that I was fired or dismissed from calling Knick games,” Jackson said, “Over a week ago, I turned that job down. You heard what I said: More than a week ago, I turned the job down because it wasn't the ideal conditions, and it wasn't the ideal time for me.”

Expand Tweet

Mark Jackson shuts down rumors

Mark Jackson reiterated that he had no ill will or disagreements with the Knicks. He praised the organization and said he would have loved the opportunity.

“It would have been a dream completed, but it just did not work out,” Mark Jackson said.

The report said the decision was agreed upon, but Knicks leadership nixed the deal. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Knicks president Leon Rose made the final decision due to Jackson disagreeing with a Knicks assistant coach.

Jackson dismissed the news. He did give Marchand credit for reaching out to him numerous times for a quote in the story. Jackson said he intentionally declined.

Jackson would work with his old ESPN partner Mike Breen if he took the job. Wally Szczerbiak will fill in instead. Jackson was previously on ESPN as one of their top NBA color commentators. He worked on the network for years and called the NBA Finals.

ESPN let him and his partner, Jeff Van Gundy, go due to budget cuts. Doris Burke and Doc Rivers replaced the two on the broadcast.

Jackson was once a star point guard on the Knicks. He played for New York from 1987 until 1992 and again for the 2001-02 season.