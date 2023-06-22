Fact Check- Is LeBron James joining Golden State Warriors? Taking a closer look at the rumors

LeBron James has been rumored to join the Golden State Warriors. The rumors became more aggressive when James and Draymond Green were spotted together in France.

Green recently declined his player option with the Warriors and became a free agent. As per NBA insider Brian Windhorst, this was expected and the Warriors remain confident to re-sign him.

Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. spoke about the situation:

“I will say it, I think Steve (Kerr) has said it, I’ll reiterate, 'We really want Draymond back.' What he means to this organization and this team in terms of trying to win at the highest level, we feel like we have to have him. So that’s very important.”

If Draymond is indeed going to stick with the Warriors, fans wonder if LeBron James could be headed to Golden State.

Last offseason, LeBron James agreed to a two-year contract extension with the LA Lakers. The deal gives him $47.6 million in Year 1 and $51.4 million if he opts in for his player option. If not, James would be a free agent in the summer of 2024. For now, James would have to ask for a trade if he wants to join the Golden State Warriors. His other option is to retire.

While James did hint at retirement, it seems unlikely that he will opt for it. It's even more unlikely that he will join the Golden State Warriors.

Green and James share a friendship off the court. They also happen to be Kluch clients, which brings them even closer.

However, any thoughts about LeBron James joining his arch-rival Steph Curry seem absurd. While James has expressed his interest in joining Steph, it is probably too unlikely to happen. In his day with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the two were a part of major finals battles and James has reportedly said on occasions to his teammates that he would never play for the Warriors.

Did Draymond Green invest in LeBron James' Tequilla Lobos 1707?

LA Lakers v Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green is a high-net-worth individual. Green reportedly said that he wants to be a billionaire by age 40. His net worth is reported to be $50M but is probably higher. He has several investments, which help him grow his money, one of those being Lobos 1707.

LeBron James and Dia Simms launched Lobos 1707 in 2020. It literally translates to “wolves” and calls to “celebrate the strength of the pack.” It is intended to monetize the countless LeBron fans.

Lobos is a premium brand in a niche market. LeBron has been successful in recruiting athletes to invest in his brand, one of them being Draymond Green.

The two have a strong relationship and will likely continue to work together for the foreseeable future.

