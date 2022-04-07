“When he get out his car, you better guard him… You might wanna guard him when he get out of bed” - LeBron James says Steph Curry is the player he wants to play with in today’s NBA

LeBron James chose Steph Curry as his fantasy teammate among active NBA players. There aren't many superstars who would openly admit they would like to play with their rivals while complimenting him in the process.

On his popular HBO show "The Shop", he hosted Rick Ross, Gunna, A'Ja Wilson, and Steve Stoute alongside his partners Maverick Carter and Paul Rivera. The group asked him who he would like to play with, and he instantly responded by naming his son, Bronny. When asked about current players, he named Steph Curry.

"Steph Curry, yeah," James said. "Steph Curry's the one that I want to play with for sure in today's game."

James lauded the sniper from the Bay Area, describing him as "lethal." He said that Curry needs to be guarded the minute you set your eyes on him. When asked why he picked Curry as his fantasy teammate, he said:

"I love everything about that guy. Lethal. When he get out of his car, you better guard him right from the moment he pulls up to the arena. Right as soon as he get out of his car, you better (guard him). ... You might want to guard him when he get out of the bed."

Curry routinely gets double- and triple-teamed when he crosses halfcourt. The Golden State Warriors offense thrives on the Baby-faced Assassin getting extra attention. They run the offense 4-on-3 on several occasions as his marksmanship freaks defenders out.

It is no surprise that anyone would like to play alongside the greatest shooter in NBA history.

Kevin Durant certainly didn't hesitate, and one could easily see why. His off-ball movement is unmatched in the NBA, and he creates open looks for his teammates just by cutting off the ball and drawing defenders. And obviously, his shooting ability is so otherworldly that he can demoralize any defender with his long-range bombs.

James' superior passing and athleticism along with Curry's shooting and off-ball movement would arguably make them the league's best duo.

LeBron James and Steph Curry's evergrowing bromance

Stephen Curry and Lebron James at the 2021 NBA All-Star Game

This isn't the first time LeBron James has showered praise on Steph Curry. The two have been teammates on two straight All-Star teams, and James has toasted Curry each time.

The two superstars faced off in the NBA Finals a record four consecutive times. Curry won three of the four titles in 2015, 2017 and 2018, but James destroyed Curry's 73-win, unanimous MVP season in 2016. They have been adversaries at the highest stage of the game, but the King and the Chef still show comraderie and share a brotherhood. When the Warriors point guard broke the NBA's all-time 3-point record, James congratulated him immediately.

LeBron James @KingJames Just landed in Dallas to see @StephenCurry30 broke the record and to make it even doper he did it in the GARDEN!! WOW CONGRATS BROTHER!! INCREDIBLE Just landed in Dallas to see @StephenCurry30 broke the record and to make it even doper he did it in the GARDEN!! WOW CONGRATS BROTHER!! INCREDIBLE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Moreover, when NBA 2K released the NBA 2K22 rating for Curry as 96, James tweeted that he deserved to be rated 99.

