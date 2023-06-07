Fact Check: Is Shaquille O'Neal dating Brittany Renner? Relationship rumors debunked

This week, Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal found himself in the headlines for being photographed alongside Brittany Renner. From the looks of things, the two were dining together in Los Angeles, when someone snapped a photo of them leaving.

Theories that the two were dating quickly swept around the internet, with people speculating about the dinner. According to TMZ, the two are not together and have been pals for a long time.

Many people believe Renner and Shaq are just friends because she has a child with Charlotte Hornets player PJ Washington.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who is Brittany Renner, the woman Shaquille O’Neal was out to dinner with

Given that Shaquille O’Neal and Brittany Renner were recently spotted out to dinner together, many are wondering, ‘Who is Brittany Renner?’ The 31-year-old’s IMDB profile reads:

“Brittany Renner is a social media superstar, actress, Fitness model, Author, App developer and Instagram memegastarShe is best known for her fitness and Instagram exploits. She was raised in Ocean Springs, Mississippi and would later relocate to Los Angeles, California where she gained notoriety within the fitness and social media communities. She attended Jackson State University where she played soccer.”

According to reports, Renner has signed on to be on the next season of Basketball Wives, which is produced by Shaquille O’Neal’s ex-wife Shaunie. Despite that, TMZ sources have indicated that the dinner with her and O’Neal wasn’t set up for the show, and no cameras were rolling during the occasion.

Shaquille O’Neal and Shaunie O’Neal split back in 2010 with the Hall of Famer’s infidelity being the main reason. According to Shaq, he still calls the split one of the biggest regrets of his life. After planning to divorce in 2007, Shaq and Shaunie decided to try and work through their differences until he called things off the following year.

In 2009, however, Shaunie was the one filing for divorce, marking the end of the couple’s relationship. Since then, they have continued to co-parent their kids together, with Shaq living a single life. In addition, he has also accepted blame for the divorce, saying that it was he who ruined things.

Poll : 0 votes