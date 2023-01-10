Golden State Warriors Rumors: Defending champs hesitant to part ways with their young players before trade deadline

The Golden State Warriors are tipped to make a move before the February 9 trade deadline to bolster their chances of defending their championship. However, the latest rumors suggest that the Warriors are hesitant to part ways with their young players.

On The Fast Break podcast (h/t Heavy Sports), FanNation's Brett Siegel and the San Francisco Chronicle's C.J. Holmes discussed the Warriors' current plans. Siegel said that the defending champions are not looking to trade James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.

"Based on the information I have and have gathered, it seems like this organization and front office is more than willing to sit back and watch other teams make moves unless they get an offer that they cannot refuse," Siegel said. "It just does not feel like James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga or Moses Moody are available right now."

Meanwhile, C.J. Holmes explained the Golden State Warriors' plans with Wiseman. Holmes said that people in the organization still believe in Wiseman despite his struggles this season.

"Based on what I am hearing, I don't envision them making any moves," Holmes said. "I don't think they are ready to give up on James Wiseman yet. They have seen the slow progress he has made, and Bob Myers' two-timeline plan is still alive and well. They are riding this thing out."

Holmes reckons Wiseman, along with Moses Moody, could be a huge factor in the playoffs. Wiseman, Moody and Jonathan Kuminga have shown flashes of greatness but have not fully developed into what the Warriors wanted them be at this point in the season.

Golden State Warriors owner clarifies decision to draft James Wiseman

James Wiseman of the Golden State Warriors

James Wiseman is in his third season but continues to struggle for the Golden State Warriors. Wiseman might be closer to being labeled as a bust rather than being an important player for the defending champions.

He was selected second overall in the 2022 NBA draft. He was picked ahead of players such as LaMelo Ball, Tyrese Haliburton and Tyrese Maxey. Warriors fans may point fingers at the team's ownership for the decision to draft Wiseman, but Joe Lacob clarified that he was not the only one who liked the Memphis big man.

"I want to correct something for you and our fans," Lacob told Tim Kawakami of The Athletic. "Our entire front office and head coach wanted to draft James Wiseman. We were universal in that regard. I know people like to make up stuff. We all loved him, and I think we are all still very high on him. The question will be what do we have to do with the roster. ... I'm still very, very positive about the young man."

