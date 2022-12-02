Golden State Warriors Rumors: Players and front office split between making trades and letting the young guys improve this season

The Golden State Warriors still have issues despite getting past their early season struggles. The latest rumors suggest that Warriors players and their front office are split about making roster changes. One side wants to make a deal to help their roster, while the other wants their young guys to improve throughout the season.

A Western Conference executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports that the defending champions are heading into two possible scenarios. Some players would like the team to make a trade and improve their depth. However, ownership and front office favor letting the young players continue their development.

"They're getting pulled in two directions because there are some people in that organization who are just committed to playing it out and letting the young guys take over slowly," the executive said. "And there are others, like some of the players, who want to go out and do what they can to win now. That argument is strong because you're not going to have Steph (Curry) playing like this forever. But ownership believes in the young guys, and guess who signs the checks?"

So far, the Golden State Warriors have already been linked to multiple players. Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns and Saddiq Bey will improve their depth and perimeter defense. Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers and Jakob Poeltl of the San Antonio Spurs give them size and interior defense.

The Warriors have the prospects and picks to make a trade possible. However, it might be too early to give up on players such as Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman. Kuminga and Moody are just in their second season, while Wiseman is in his third, but missed his sophomore year due to injury.

Also Read: "Haliburton is a really, really dynamic point guard" - LeBron James praises Tyrese Haliburton following Lakers' buzzer-beating loss to the Pacers

Golden State Warriors worried about their bench depth

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are currently 11-11 after a slow start to the season. The Warriors' starting five are among the best in the league, but that's not enough to win most games. The defending champs will need more contributions from their bench and they're not getting it at the moment.

According to an anonymous executive, the Warriors are worried about their bench moving into the middle of the season. Injuries, inconsistencies and chemistry issues have plagued the Warriors depth.

"The injury to (Donte) DiVincenzo has been tough for them because they were hoping to put a lot on him early in the year," the executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports. "The young guys have not gone into their roles the way they wanted. Right now, it is a lot more than the off-court stuff that they are worried about. They're worried about everybody beyond that starting five."

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has started adjusting to his bench's struggles. Kerr has put Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins with their bench guys in certain situations. Green is having a rejuventated season, while Wiggins is playing the best basketball of his career.

Also Read: Looking at notable players from Klay Thompson's college Washington State featuring Malachi Flynn, Aron Baynes, and more

Poll : 0 votes