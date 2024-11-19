"Gonna be a Laker in like 3 weeks": Purple and Gold fans hyped after Zach LaVine's explosive 4th quarter outburst vs Pistons 

Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine's potential transfer to the Los Angeles Lakers is a familiar story, as the talented guard has always attracted interest from the team. This season, despite only starting 11 of 15 games, he leads his team with an average of 21.3 points per game.

In the Bulls' latest match against the Detroit Pistons, LaVine scored 18 points in the second half, shooting 75% from the field and making 6 of 8 3-pointers. This performance showed why the Lakers are keen on adding him to the roster, as they need a guard to boost their offensive stability.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lakers fans on Twitter have shown their support, seeing him as part of the team.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

One fan shared a photoshopped image of LaVine in a purple and gold jersey:

"Don't worry @ZachLaVine it'll all get better soon." he tweeted alongside the graphic.

Expand Tweet

"Gonna be a Laker in like 3 weeks" another fan tweeted.

"Laker" one fan wrote.

"When he's doing that in purple and gold threads>>" another fan wrote.

"future laker" another fan added.

Expand Tweet

LA Lakers off to a hot start despite a depleted roster

The Lakers are currently third in the league with a 9-3 record. Under JJ Reddick's leadership, they aim to win their first championship since 2020. They are 1.5 games behind the Golden State Warriors and could take the top spot if they maintain their strong play.

On a five-game unbeaten streak, the Lakers have been winning their games despite having a depleted roster and could perform better when fully fit. Due to the absence of seven players, the Lakers are currently facing an injury crisis.

Three players are under day-to-day evaluation, including Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura. While the likes of Christian Wood, Jaxson Hayes, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Jalen Hood-Schifino have been ruled out for the coming weeks.

Despite the long list of injuries the Los Angeles team is unbeaten at home and has only lost three games. So far they are in a good position to qualify for the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback