Grizzlies trade rumors: NBA analyst pinpoints how Ja Morant could do 'wonders' for $50M 3x All-Star 

Ja Morant's Memphis Grizzlies have surprised the league with their performance from the first half of the 2024-2025 season. Despite sitting third in the stacked Western Conference, few have faith in Morant and co. to lift the elusive Larry O’Brien trophy in June. However, Lou Williams suggests an addition that the Tennessee-based franchise could benefit from.

On the latest episode of FanDuel TV’s "Run It Back," Williams presented the idea for the Grizzlies to acquire Bradley Beal from the Phoenix Suns.

“Can you imagine the season that the Memphis Grizzlies are having and you can have an opportunity to add a Bradley Beal to that?” Williams suggested.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

An individual of the three-time All-Star’s caliber could transform the team into a championship contender.

Considering that Beal's contract has a no-trade clause, would he want to be shipped to Memphis? According to Lou Williams, due to an ongoing forgettable stint with the Suns, the combo guard would say yes to almost any team that offers him a way out.

Furthermore, Beal might be past his prime and no longer capable of being the go-to player. Instead, he might benefit by being the “B guy” to a young talent such as Ja Morant.

“Bradley Beal is a 1-A guy, he needs the ball in his hands and he knows and everybody knows that he can go out and get you 25-30 points a night being your lead guy. He can will you to a lot of wins… Put him with somebody like a Ja Morant, I think that does wonders.”

The 6-foot-4 combo guard is currently signed to a five-year, $251 million contract (at a $50.2 million average annual value), making it challenging for the Grizzlies to pull off the trade. To acquire him, they would likely need to give up promising young players like Ziaire Williams or Jake LaRavia, key contributors such as Desmond Bane, Luke Kennard, or Steven Adams, and include multiple draft picks.

Ja Morant's Grizzlies are rumored to be pushing for a different sharpshooter

The Memphis Grizzlies have been in the headlines for wanting to add Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson, who could be a smart trade target for the team. Johnson has shown notable improvement in his scoring over the years and established himself as a reliable perimeter defender.

His two-way capabilities would make him highly appealing to the Grizzlies, especially as they aim to maintain their strong defensive identity. However, Memphis is accompanied by the Oklahoma City Thunder and, most recently, the Cleveland Cavaliers, as the teams to show their interest in Johnson.

As per NBA Central:

"Executives from three franchises told The Athletic that Cleveland has expressed interest in acquiring 6-foot-8 forward Cam Johnson from the Brooklyn Nets — one of the most coveted players league-wide in the trade market — with the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline fast approaching."

Expand Tweet

Johnson already proved to be a vital piece during the Suns’ 2021 NBA Finals run. Any team that manages to add him to their squad will benefit massively, drastically improving their chances to win the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.