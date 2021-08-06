"He hasn't returned Joel Embiid's calls" - More details emerge on Ben Simmons' reported fallout with Philadelphia 76ers

Count Joel Embiid among the people that Ben Simmons has reportedly chosen to ignore in the Philadelphia 76ers organization. According to NBA rumors from KRON4's Jason Dumas early on Thursday, Simmons has cut off communications with the Sixers. Apparently, the 25-year-old has ignored Joel Embiid's calls as well.

Dumas later revealed more about the story behind Ben Simmons’ alleged beef with the Philadelphia 76ers on 95.7 The Game's "The Morning Roast" show (as transcribed by NBC.com’s Drew Shiller).

"The situation is getting worse by the day with Ben in Philly," Dumas said. "It's a marriage that's beyond repair at this point. He doesn't want to go to a bad situation. He's reading the tea leaves like everyone else. He sees [the] Toronto [Raptors], he sees [the] Portland [Trail Blazers].

"And Ben -- just to be frank, the young socialite that he is -- he's not really trying to go to any of those situations. He's open to the California teams is what I've been told.

"Joel Embiid has reached out to him several times since the end of the season. He hasn't returned Joel Embiid's calls ... he doesn't want to return to the 76ers.

"Damage has been done."

The situation between the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons has been reported a few times. However, Simmons ignoring Embiid’s calls suggests that even the relationship between the teammates is beyond repair.

Given this development, it’s looking more and more like Ben Simmons will be traded before the 2021-22 season training camp begins.

It’s been reported that the Golden State Warriors recently turned down an offer from the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers wanted Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, the No. 7 and No. 14 overall picks, and two future first-rounders in exchange for Ben Simmons.

NBA Rumors: Joel Embiid thrashed Ben Simmons after Philadelphia 76ers' Game 7 loss vs. Atlanta Hawks

Ben Simmons #25 knocks the ball out of bounds

Ben Simmons was likely hurt emotionally after Joel Embiid threw him under the bus following the Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the semifinal round of the 2021 NBA playoffs.

Essentially, Embiid put the blame for the Philadelphia 76ers’ failure to advance on Simmons, who passed up a wide-open dunk underneath the basket.

“I’ll be honest,” Embiid said in the postgame interview. “I thought the turning point was when we had an open shot, and we made one free throw and we missed the other, and they came down and scored.

“From there … it’s on me. I turned the ball over and tried to make something happen from the perimeter. But I thought that was the turning point.”

Ben Simmons did not just pass this up... pic.twitter.com/4JyM7ZHNkJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 21, 2021

here is Joel Embiid’s reaction when Ben Simmons passed up the wide open dunk pic.twitter.com/lrfdYiYpkv — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) June 21, 2021

With that statement, Joel Embiid likely burned the bridge between himself and Ben Simmons for good.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh