“I guess when you compete against LeBron everyone gets mad” - Stephen Jackson berates Grizzlies' handling of Dillon Brooks situation

Reports were released earlier this week saying the Memphis Grizzlies will not re-sign forward Dillon Brooks under any circumstances. NBA Insider Shams Charania had the report.

Brooks received a lot of criticism for his trash talk and on-court struggles. He went after LeBron James, calling him “old” and wanted to eliminate him from the playoffs. LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers instead sent the Grizzlies home in six games.

Brooks is set to become a free agent this summer. His market value is now murky after heaps of negative opinions around the talkative player.

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson went on the I Am Athlete Podcast and came to the defense of Brooks. The outspoken Jackson said the Grizzlies were wrong for leaking that they will not bring Brooks back.

Jackson thinks the criticism of Brooks is unwarranted and everyone is mad just because he talked smack to the legendary LeBron.

“I think it is bulls**t. I guess when you offend LeBron, everyone gets mad. I guess when you compete against LeBron, everyone gets mad,” said Jackson.

“I don’t understand. I guess he poked the wrong bear,” continued Jackson.

Why does Dillon Brooks get more heat than Draymond Green?

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson played with a feisty style and talked a lot of trash during his time in the league and recognized the way Brooks plays.

“He has a chip on his shoulder. He says some things. But he is not the first player to do that. Ron Artest did that. I did that. Draymond does that,” said Jackson.

During his critique of the Grizzlies, Jackson did acknowledge Dillon Brooks' playing ability.

“Is he the most talented player? No. But he competes. He is in the NBA for a reason. They signed him for a reason. So don’t demean him now because he said some things or ruffled y’all feathers,” stated Jackson.

The former NBA veteran finished his takedown with some strong words.

“Don’t single Dillon Brooks out just because he plays the game a certain way with a chip on his shoulder to make it seem like he is a bad guy. Don’t come out and say we don’t want to bring him back at all. I think that is bulls**t on their behalf,” concluded Jackson.

