Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen have been constantly in the tabloids since their romance sparked. Jordan is the son of the legendary Michael Jordan, while Pippen is the ex-wife of Jordan’s former Chicago Bulls teammate, Scottie Pippen. Marcus and Larsa are now engaged and have been making the media rounds doing interviews.

The couple recently appeared on “Pablo Torre Finds Out.” The show is on Dan Le Batard’s Meadowlark Media and is hosted by former ESPN commentator Pablo Torre.

The two shared insights on their possible wedding, including one potential guest of honor. Jordan implied he would love to have his father be the best man on the occasion:

“I was the best man at his wedding and the best man at my brother’s wedding, so obviously we will keep that tradition going.”

Michael Jordan would be a legendary best man, for sure. Although it may be a hard sell as the six-time NBA champion has not been the biggest fan of his son’s relationship. In July, TMZ asked him if he approved of the relationship. Jordan had a simple reply, “No.”

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen Wedding Details

There are still plenty of other wedding details to iron out. Marcus Jordan said the two have not settled on a date for the wedding ceremony as they are still discussing the location and the extra details. It is a work in progress, according to Jordan.

They are also discussing whether to broadcast the wedding. Jordan said he already had offers from the producers of “Basketball Wives” to film the ceremony. However, the real one may not be televised.

"If it was up to me, I think there may be multiple weddings," Jordan said. "One private for our family and friends and maybe one that is more public."

NBA fans on X had plenty of reactions to the news of Jordan potentially asking his dad to be the best man. Some had funny responses, while others had wild takes. Check out some of the reactions below. One fan even had quite an abhorrent reply in very poor taste, as seen in the first post below:

"If Scottie don't shoot that f**king place up..."

It is to be determined when Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen will officially tie the knot. The two remain engaged and continue to make public appearances together. There's no word on whether his famous father, Michael Jordan, has since come around on the relationship or if Scottie Pippen is also upset.