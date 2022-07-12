NBA Rumors: Indiana Pacers closest contender to land former No. 1 overall pick by extending offer sheet or executing sign-and-trade

The Indiana Pacers are reportedly in the running to snatch big man Deandre Ayton from the Phoenix Suns, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

The former All-Rookie member had another strong season, averaging a double-double with 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds. However, his defensive intensity was subpar in the playoffs, as the Suns were ousted by the Dallas Mavericks.

The Indiana Pacers, on the other hand, have missed the playoffs the last two seasons and are looking to re-enter the postseason. They won just 25 games amid a turbulent last season, with quite a few injuries and changes to their roster.

The Pacers traded Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristian Thompson midway through the season.

Having improved multiple positions, Indiana might want to make a statement in the upcoming season. This also explains their reported interest in Deandre Ayton.

The Pacers picked up a promising player in last month's draft in No. 6 pick Benedict Mathurin. A 20-year-old forward, he played just two seasons of college basketball, with the Arizona Wildcats. Last season, the forward showed considerable growth – averaging 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game – while shooting 45.0%.

The Pacers also made a big move in the summer, trading Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics. The trade has given Indiana enough cap space to offer restricted free agent Ayton a sizable deal, but the Suns will have a chance to match the offer.

Ayton has been a big name in the Suns’ future plans, but a lot depends on the player’s wishes as well. However, having fallen short of their target for two consecutive seasons, the Suns are likely to do their best to retain his services.

Boston Celtics benefit from Indiana Pacers putting their trust in Haliburton

The Indiana Pacers made an unforeseen trade earlier in the summer, giving Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics. The Pacers got Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan and a 2023 first-round pick in return. However, the deal is definitely fruitful for the Celtics, given the fact that they have a reliable floor general.

The Celtics came very close to clinching their 18th NBA title but could not outclass the Golden State Warriors. Marcus Smart has adapted very well into the point guard position, but the lack of a suitable floor general has always been a talking point.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn New Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon joins The Woj Pod. Full audio: spoti.fi/3uDnj7Z New Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon joins The Woj Pod. Full audio: spoti.fi/3uDnj7Z https://t.co/UYGCN81Q2y

Brogdon played 36 games last season, averaging 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists and has been an effective point guard for the Pacers. Sharing the floor with volume-shooters like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown could help him unlock his potential – and give Boston a better chance.

