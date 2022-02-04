Is LeBron James playing tonight against the LA Clippers? | 2021-22 NBA season

LeBron James has been the best player by far on the LA Lakers this season, and it is thrilling to see him perform at a dominant level at 37 years old. Unfortunately, his efforts have not translated to as many wins for the Lakers, who came into the season hoping to contend for the championship.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo LeBron James has been selected to the All-Star Game for the 18th consecutive season, tying Kobe Bryant for the longest streak in NBA history. LeBron James has been selected to the All-Star Game for the 18th consecutive season, tying Kobe Bryant for the longest streak in NBA history. https://t.co/hvYoXK6h7A

The Lakers had an eventful offseason, acquiring proven scorers and defenders who would help them stay competitive if James and/or Anthony Davis were not available. Sadly, that gamble has not worked out well for the team as their third star, Russell Westbrook, has not performed at the level many expected.

A ninth-place standing in the Western Conference is not where the Lakers (25-27) envisioned themselves at this stage of the season. Nonetheless, they need to make the most of their remaining games. And that work has to start Thursday night against their noisy neighbors – the LA Clippers (26-27).

Without James, the Lakers would undoubtedly have a hard time winning. But if Davis and Carmelo Anthony can repeat their production from a 99-94 victory against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, they might win.

What is LeBron James' status for tonight's game against the LA Clippers?

LeBron James of the LA Lakers drives to the basket during a game against the Orlando Magic.

According to the latest injury report, LeBron James is listed as "doubtful" ahead of Thursday night's game against the Clippers. He has been sidelined since Jan. 27 because of left knee soreness and will likely miss the game.

DailyBasketballEntertainment @JoshuaMaine9 Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss his fourth straight game because of a left knee injury. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss his fourth straight game because of a left knee injury. https://t.co/2HXFbCpPOP

Although he might not play, fans have something to cheer about as coach Frank Vogel said James is "moving in the right direction" in his rehab. AD is also playing to his potential, which means the Lakers have a better chance of winning with two of their big three on the floor.

When will LeBron James return?

At this time, there is no definitive timeline for James' return. Although reports suggest his recovery process is going smoothly, there is no expected return date.

However, there is a chance he might be ready to play before the All-Star Game on Feb. 20. First, his status would have to be upgraded from doubtful.

How does LeBron James' absence impact the LA Lakers?

Winning games without James has been difficult, and it will likely remain so. The four-time NBA champ brings something special to the court every game, a trait that cannot be replaced by any other player right now. LeBron's understanding of the game and ability to affect proceedings on both ends of the court is exemplary.

The Lakers are 6-10 without James this season, including 1-3 in their last four games. They will undoubtedly miss their captain but need to figure out how to win without him.

