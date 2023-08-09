James Harden Live Trade Rumors Tracker Update

James Harden requested a trade out of the Philadelphia 76ers early in the offseason. Harden opted into the final year of his contract and gave the Sixers the option to deal him to his preferred destination — the LA Clippers.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported last month that the Sixers' front office is hoping that Harden will rescind his trade request. However, the former MVP is adamant in joining the Clippers but no deal has been made heading into the slow days of August.

Fischer added that there have been discussions between the two teams, with the Clippers reluctant to include Terance Mann in the trade. On the other hand, the Sixers are not interested in getting bloated contracts because they want to have cap space after the 2023-24 season.

Sixers' president Daryl Morey also wants a really good player who can help the team remain contenders in the Eastern Conference. Morey even expects to receive a few draft picks to sweeten the deal, as per NBC Sports.

James Harden Trade Rumors Tracker

After a couple of weeks without any updates about James Harden's future, here are some of the latest updates:

*August 8, 2023: Sixers, Clippers to re-engage in trade talks

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the Philadelphia 76ers and LA Clippers will restart their negotiations about a potential Harden trade. The 33-year-old guard still prefers to get dealt to the Clippers and Sixers' president Daryl Morey has been more open about honoring his request.

*August 5, 2023: Sixers insider gives the latest scoop on James Harden's situation

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer made his way to the HoopsHype podcast to discuss the latest on James Harden. Pompey reported that both the LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers are not in a rush to make a deal. He added that the lack of interest in Harden around the league affects his trade value.

"There's not a market for Harden," Pompey said. "If you're the Clippers, why should they give up something for a guy where there aren't a lot of other teams beating down the door to get him? If you're the 76ers, it's one of those things where why should they give him away for nothing if doing that may make the team take a step backward."

Keith Pompey also thought that Daryl Morey could be on the hot seat if the Sixers won't make it past the second round next year. They are unlikely to receive a player on the same level as Harden from the Clippers so their chances of making it to the Eastern Conference finals might be slim.

"Morey is going to be judged a lot, and his future could depend on what's happening with this trade," Pompey said. "You're not just going to give Harden away."

