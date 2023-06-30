James Harden is demanding a trade once again. Reports are the superstar did not like the Philadelphia 76ers' offers. He has reportedly used his $35.6 million player option and is working with Philly to organize a trade.

Fox Sports commentator Colin Cowherd took the news as an opportunity to roast the bearded guard. He did not hold back when discussing Harden’s current value as a player. Harden was once known for his triple-double stat lines, but Cowherd said that is no longer his legacy.

“To me, James Harden is known for three things. The beard, drawing cheap fouls and trade requests,” Cowherd said. “That’s the James Harden triple-double.”

Cowherd criticized more parts of Harden’s game and even took shots at the veteran’s fitness.

“There is no leadership. No defense. He is getting old fast because he never took care of his body,” Cowherd said. “Harden could never hold other teammates accountable.”

Cowherd used his love for analogies to further rip Harden. He pulled out two separate ones to degrade Harden.

“James Harden is a battery who are hoping makes it to the end of a road trip,” Cowherd said.

“James Harden’s game always felt like a tax loophole to me,” Cowherd said. “He caught the IRS/NBA off guard. No one saw his step back move coming. No one was quite sure it was legal. Then the NBA/IRS eliminated the loophole, and he was never the same.”

Where could James Harden be traded?

Reports have the LA Clippers as a potential trade destination for Harden. They would have to trade back multiple pieces to make the salaries work but they could form formidable team if Harden joins Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

"James Harden wants to win, but he wants to win on his terms. He wants to be the guy, but he's never been the guy that you can trust to win a championship. ... The best fit for James Harden has been team James Harden." @ColemanESPN on the best fit for Harden

Cowherd said the Clippers may be the only fit for Harden. He said Harden would have less of a load next to the two stars.

“Knicks, he doesn’t fit. Heat, ugh. Clippers, interesting. The word this morning is Clippers for Harden” Cowherd said. “He’s a good facilitator. He doesn’t play any defense, but Kawhi Leonard and Paul George do. That is probably his best fit.”

Cowherd did not have much praise for Harden. Despite the few positive remarks, Cowherd took time to take another shot at Harden and offer a life lesson.

“James Harden is an example of how you will be as successful as your effort level and personality allows,” Cowherd said. “Harden is strictly an offensive player with a quirky personality. You can’t build around him. Defense is awful, and conditioning is below average.”

It will be interesting to see which team takes a chance on Harden. He is guaranteed the $35.6 million salary for next season which will not be easy for cap-strapped teams.

