NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets have not given up on the scenario where Kevin Durant rescinds his trade request

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant made headlines this summer after submitting a trade request. The two-time Finals MVP has reportedly listed the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns as preferred landing spots, but a trade is yet to materialize.

No trade has happened because the Nets are reportedly displeased with the packages they are getting for their superstar. Sean Marks has made it clear that he wants at least an All-Star player in return. However, few teams in the league can part ways with an All-Star and still have a championship-contending roster.

This difficulty has led the Brooklyn Nets to hope Durant comes around to remaining with the franchise. According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Nets are looking at what the Minnesota Timberwolves did to acquire Rudy Gobert. They hope that trade will convince Kevin Durant's camp that a reasonable deal will be difficult in the current market conditions.

"Even before the Minnesota Timberwolves warped the trade market by flipping five draft assets for Rudy Gobert, several smart people around the league termed the very act of trading Durant “impossible” in conversations with ESPN. There was no way to approximate fair value"

"A player of Durant’s caliber with so many years locked in had never before become available. The Nets are probably waiting for Durant’s camp to realize that, and maybe for Durant to retract his trade request. The Nets have not given up on this scenario, sources say," Lowe said.

What is the likeliest outcome in this Kevin Durant situation?

Kevin Durant's chances of getting a move away from the Brooklyn Nets are getting slimmer and slimmer as training camp approaches. The Phoenix Suns, one of Durant's preferred destinations, have essentially ruled themselves out after signing Deandre Ayton to a contract extension. This is because Ayton cannot be traded until January next year.

The Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors are the two teams that could potentially compile a trade package. However, neither of them have an All-Star to include in the deal. According to reports, the Raptors will have to part ways with Scottie Barnes to engage in any trade conversation with the Nets.

On the other hand, the Heat cannot include Bam Adebayo in any deal as long as Ben Simmons remains with the Nets roster. Brooklyn cannot have two players on the roster who were acquired via trade after a rookie scale extension.

All these reasons suggest that Kevin Durant will likely play for the Brooklyn Nets at the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. A move for a player of this magnitude is challenging.

