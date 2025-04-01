Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Insider drops bombshell update about Suns star's $122 million future

Kevin Durant has been the focus of a Phoenix Suns drama - featuring KD, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal - where there is a fight to salvage the season and earn a spot in the play-in tournament. But, Durant could depart Phoenix as multiple reports - including from ESPN's Shams Charania - indicate that trade options could be explored this summer.

While the Suns have struggled this season, KD has had another excellent season as a scorer and offensive engine with 26.6 points and 4.2 assists. When he retires, the former NBA MVP will be included in all-time discussions about the best offensive players to have ever stepped foot on the court.

While the main expectation is that the Suns will move on from Durant to recruit young talents or future draft assets, one NBA insider delivered an intriguing update on the situation as it evolves. Per Ringer reporter Logan Murdock, there is a chance that the Phoenix Suns and KD could agree on a contract extension.

"The book isn’t closed on Durant returning to the Suns next season. League sources suggest that Durant, who will be eligible for a two-year, $122 million extension this offseason, would be open to a return," said Murdock on the situation between Durant and Phoenix.

A two-year, $122 million contract extension is the most money Kevin Durant could get on a short-term deal, which is as enticing a reason to stay in Phoenix as anything else. However, Durant's fellow star and Olympian Devin Booker has expressed his desire for the 6-foot-11 superstar to remain on the team.

"The team’s been in a tough situation. So, that’s the NBA today. I think K understands the business too, that when things aren’t going the right way, people are going to explore options," said Booker about what Durant has gone through. "I don’t know how serious it actually was, but we moved past it. You see his morale, you see how he feels about the city.”

While the Phoenix Suns's plans remain murky, their goal for this season is clear: to chase down the Sacramento Kings or Dallas Mavericks for one of the final two spots in the Western Conference play-in tournament. If the Suns can get there, there's no telling how far Booker and Durant can lead them in what might be their final season together.

Where could Kevin Durant end up if the Suns decide to trade him?

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots against the Cleveland Cavaliers. (Credits: IMAGN)

While a two-year contract extension worth more than $120 million sounds appealing to Kevin Durant, it is a much harder sell to Suns owner Matt Ishbia. Ishbia has expressed a desire to turn the page with his team and move on with Devin Booker as the franchise's centerpiece, hinting that he and general manager James Jones will explore trades with their other two stars.

Bradley Beal's no-trade clause and enjoyment of Phoenix make him almost impossible to trade, making Kevin Durant the likelier option if the Suns are involved in a big trade this offseason. Contenders will line up to offer packages for Durant, but three teams with young stars have emerged as the best candidates: the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, and San Antonio Spurs.

All three teams have young, ascending stars whom they would slot Durant in next to, as well as enough draft capital and young talent to entice the Suns as they look to the future. Phoenix's asking price for Kevin Durant will be high, but all three teams need a boost to their offense that only he can provide if they want to compete with the Western Conference's elite teams seriously.

