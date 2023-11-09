LA Clippers Rumors: World Cup winner on radar as replacement for Mason Plumlee

The LA Clippers have suffered a major blow in their frontcourt depth after it was confirmed that Mason Plumlee has a left MCL sprain. The backup center could reportedly miss months this season, and the team has started to explore other options.

Los Angeles has started to look at Indiana Pacers center Daniel Theis as a possible trade target this season. Without someone to take over for Plumlee, the Clippers might not be able to make any impact in the West even after their massive trade for James Harden.

According to Shams Charania, the Clippers are interested in acquiring Theis. However, NBA reporter Brett Siegel wrote about the difficulty in trading for the German center.

"Trading for Theis would not be an easy task for the Clippers' front office, especially since they are well above the salary cap." Siegel wrote. "Theis is set to make $9.1 million during the 2023-24 season, and he has a $9.5 million team option on his current contract for the 2024-25 season.

"In order to acquire him from Indiana, the Clippers would need to find a way to match Theis' $9.1 million for this season."

The veteran center isn't happy with his current role in Indiana. Theis is only averaging 15.6 minutes this season, which is a huge decrease in playing time compared to last season. He's averaging 7.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Theis had a great summer with the German national team, which won the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the Philippines. However, he isn't getting the same opportunities with the Pacers this season.

The LA Clippers have lost two games in a row after the trade

The expectations are high for the LA Clippers this season after they traded for James Harden. Many view the Clippers as title contenders this season with their new "Big Four" as headliners.

However, the team hasn't won a single game with Harden this season. The team struggled with its offensive approach in its 100-93 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. In its first game with the 10-time All-Star, Los Angeles had difficulty in its defensive schemes, leading to a 111-97 loss to the New York Knicks on Monday.

It's not clear if the Clippers will get back to winning once they make a trade, given how they've shown interest in Theis. The stars have to make things work, though, as the pressure is on them to be a threat in the Western Conference.

