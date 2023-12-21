LA Lakers could be open to involving D'Angelo Russell in Zach LaVine trade: Reports 

The LA Lakers and Chicago Bulls could be among the many trade partners as the trade deadline nears with the Purple and Gold's reported interest in Zach LaVine. LA is in a slump right now, having lost four of their last five games since winning the NBA In-Season Tournament.

The team has glaring weaknesses, especially on offense. The Lakers are 28th in 3-pointers made (10.8) and 25th in 3-point efficiency (34.7%). To make things worse, they allow 14.1 3s per game (fifth most in the league) and 37.6% shooting (10th highest).

The Lakers' defense has potential. They might figure it out soon. However, the offense needs some push and acquiring Zach LaVine could be a way to do that. According to Lakers' beat writer Jovan Buha, they may not mind parting ways with starting point guard D'Angelo Russell to make a deal go through for LaVine.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"For LaVine specifically, I think the Lakers would consider a D’Angelo Russell-centric deal, but I don’t think they’d throw in much more than a combination of salary filler (Rui Hachimura and/or Gabe Vincent), a young prospect (Max Christie or Jalen Hood-Schifino) and a protected pick (2029 or 2030 first rounder)," Buha wrote.

Russell reunited with the LA Lakers at the 2023 trade deadline and was integral to their resurgence. The Lakers went from 13th in the West to seventh, made the playoffs and reached the conference finals with Russell starting at the point.

The former Lakers' lottery pick has averaged 15.8 points and 6.3 assists on 47/39/77 splits in 26 games this season. While the numbers remain encouraging, Russell has been streaky. He's had an up-and-down run with extreme lows. The Lakers also have enough ball-handlers to compensate for his absence.

D'Angelo Russell underhwelms in LA Lakers loss to Zach LaVine-less Chicago Bulls

The D'Angelo Russell-Zach LaVine trade chatter in LA might get fueled after the LA Lakers' 124-108 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. Russell finished the game with a season-low two points and two assists on one-of-six shooting. He missed all four of his 3-point attempts.

That was Russell's fifth single-digit scoring outing in eight games. The Lakers were on the losing side in three instances. His lack of aggressiveness has been an issue entering this season. Russell had settled for jumpers and been indecisive while attacking in transition, blowing away several scoring opportunities in advantageous situations.

The LA Lakers have fortunately had Austin Reaves step up lately, but that's not been enough. They could use a legitimate and more reliable option in Zach LaVine. The Bulls forward is averaging 21.0 ppg in 18 games. He's currently out for a few weeks because of an injury.