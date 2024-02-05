LA Lakers Rumors: Mood in locker room with LeBron James “lighter” than last few weeks after win vs Knicks

LeBron James and the LA Lakers have been embroiled in turmoil in recent weeks. Between the team’s struggles and constant trade rumors, LA’s team morale has apparently been declining. However, the Lakers’ latest signature win over the New York Knicks may have flipped that script.

LA defeated the red-hot Knicks 113-105 on the road on Saturday, ending their league-best nine-game winning streak. The Lakers did so behind a 33-19 fourth quarter, which helped them pull away down the stretch.

They were able to overcome a game-high 36-point performance from Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson, led by James’ team-best 24 points.

According to The Athletic’s Lakers insider Jovan Buha, following the statement victory, James and the Lakers’ morale was noticeably different.

“The mood in the Lakers’ locker room on Saturday night, particularly with James, was lighter than it had been earlier in the week,” Buha wrote.

However, Buha added that James clarifying his mindset ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline also alleviated some of the tension in LA’s locker room.

“Winning helps. But sometimes, airing things out helps, too,” Buha wrote. “James made it clear where he stands. The ball is now in the Lakers’ court, to a large extent, with Thursday’s trade deadline looming.”

Despite Saturday’s win, the Lakers sit just one game above .500 (26-25) through 51 games. They remain in play-in position in the crowded Western Conference. So, the team could still make some moves to fortify its roster before the deadline. But in the meantime, it looks like LA’s players are remaining optimistic.

Darvin Ham on expectations for LeBron James and Co. following signature win over New York

Following Saturday’s win over the Knicks, Lakers coach Darvin Ham touched on his expectations for his team moving forward. Ham highlighted how he wants to see LeBron James and Co. trying to reach their ceiling.

“We ’re just trying to get to a place where we’re trying to get to a place where we’re playing the type of basketball we envisioned,” Ham said. “The type of basketball we know we’re capable of and defend at a high, high level. That’s [going to] give you a chance every night.”

Ham added that LA has enough “firepower” on its roster to compete with any team on any given night.

Notably, the Lakers only have one more game before Thursday’s trade deadline. They take on the struggling Charlotte Hornets (10-38) on the road on Monday.

So, the team should have a good chance of crossing the deadline on a three-game winning streak. However, given LA’s rocky season overall, that likely won’t sway the Lakers’ front office’s plans too much.

