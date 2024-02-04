"Sending subliminals badly": NBA fans in frenzy as LeBron James stirs trade rumors with MSG entrance in Knicks-inspired kicks

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are playing the Knicks in New York on Saturday. And while at it, ‘The King’ stirred further rumors of a possible move to the ‘Big Apple’ after he entered Madison Square Garden wearing orange and blue kicks.

While his representatives have shot down trade rumors, talk continues to circulate that James plans to move to or is going to request a trade to New York. This, as the Knicks have built a solid core that may suit to the liking of the four-time NBA champion.

But while nothing concrete yet has come out from that front, NBA fans continued to speculate heading into the Lakers-Knicks match. They took to X (formerly Twitter) to give their thoughts on it and below are what some of them wrote:

@hopefulmetsfan wrote: Sending subliminals badly

@sherman_wood wrote: Future Knick?

@BINSANITY13 wrote: Orange and blue kicks

@James_S547 wrote: Bros wearing Knick dunks bro ain’t even hidin it

@YosefPiperno wrote: Last time he enters through the visitor entrance

@notchiliriv wrote: he wants to be a knick so bad

@YankeesBoomer wrote: Looks like he can get used to that

@anthonylupini wrote: Such a Knick

@Nico7702562580 wrote: Wearing Orange mmmmmmm

LeBron James’ agent shoots down trade rumors

With the LA Lakers(25-25) currently struggling, talk of LeBron James leaving the purple and gold continues to circulate within the NBA circle. His agent Rich Paul, however, made it clear that at the moment his superstar client is not asking to be traded nor planning to leave.

The player agent said(via ESPN):

"LeBron won't be traded, and we aren't asking to be."

LeBron is currently in his sixth season playing for the LA Lakers. But while they are struggling at the moment, the 39-year-old remains potent, posting averages of 24.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 7.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 34.7 minutes.

He is being paid $47.6 million this season as per Spotrac and has a $51-million player option for next season, which he could decline to become an unrestricted free agent.

Interestingly, one of the teams LeBron James is being linked to are the Knicks, their opponent on Saturday. ‘The King’ has previously said playing in New York has crossed his mind through the course of his legendary NBA career, with the city considered as the Mecca of basketball.

The Knicks(32-17) have been on the rise, having built a strong core of young players. If he decides to make a move to NYC, now would probably be a good time.

