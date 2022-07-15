LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: 7-time champion believes LeBron James is not untouchable in trade talks, front office interested in bringing Patrick Beverley back to Los Angeles, and more - July 14th, 2022

The LA Lakers continue to hunt for players who will join them on a minimum salary. They are running out of options, and many believe Russell Westbrook is untradable in the market. They have been linked with more than 30 players players this offseason, according to several reports.

Lakers Nation is watching their young guns play in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. The Lakers lost against the Phoenix Suns and Charlotte Hornets but recently won against the LA Clippers. Scotty Pippen Jr., Cole Swider and Mason Jones have all impressed so far. Rookies Max Christie and Shareef O'Neal are struggling a little but have put up a great effort.

Even though there isn't much news right now, rumors around the Purple and Gold never stop. So, let's take a look at a few of them in the last 24 hours.

Kyrie Irving might not be heading to Los Angeles as per his Instagram activity

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets

There were a lot of rumors that suggested Kyrie Irving is trying to get to the LA Lakers. LeBron James was also reportedly inclined towards a reunion and didn't care if it cost the team their future draft picks. However, a recent report indicates that Irving wants to stay in Brooklyn, regardless of Kevin Durant's status.

Now, if you're a Lakers fan, you don't want to see Irving's recent Instagram stories, as it will add fuel to the fire. He posted a series of pictures of fans wearing his No. 11 Nets jersey. It can either be interpreted as Irving displaying his pride for the franchise or an attempt to appease Brooklyn fans.

Noah Camras @noahcamras Kyrie Irving is posting pictures on his Instagram story of people wearing his Nets #11 jersey. Kyrie Irving is posting pictures on his Instagram story of people wearing his Nets #11 jersey. https://t.co/EKDBcCUfrI

He posted another story showing Kobe Bryant at Staples Center trying out a bunch of his sneakers. Thus, one isn't too sure if Irving is trolling or not, but it does look like he is headed to Los Angeles anytime soon.

Robert Horry believes LeBron James is not untouchable like Steph Curry or Luka Doncic

LeBron James of the LA Lakers attends a game at the 2022 NBA Summer League

Former NBA player Robert Horry believes LeBron James is can be put on the trading block if an interesting offer arrives. Horry, a three-time NBA champion with the Lakers, said that only two players in the league are untouchable with respect to trade talks and James isn't one of them.

Several analysts such as ESPN's Stephen A. Smith proposed the idea that the Lakers should consider trading James because they lack other tradable assets. Now, Horry has repeated those words and given an example of a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets. On his podcast, "Big Shot Bob Pod," Horry, a three-time NBA champion with the Lakers and seven-time champion overall, said:

"I think there's only probably one dude in the league right now — or two dudes, I'd say two dudes — that aren't on the trading block. That’s Luka and Steph (Curry). Everybody else can be traded. … Hell, yeah. Let's say I give you KD. If you (are Lakers general manager) Rob Pelinka and someone says, 'OK, I'll give you KD for LeBron,' you have to do that trade."

Big Shot Bob Pod @bigshotbobpod The Jazz are entertaining the idea of trading Spida, which makes sense to @RKHorry who thinks the only untouchable guys in the league are Steph and Luka. But what about LeBron if the Nets offered up KD? This week's show is live: link.chtbl.com/iFnJc1Z- The Jazz are entertaining the idea of trading Spida, which makes sense to @RKHorry who thinks the only untouchable guys in the league are Steph and Luka. But what about LeBron if the Nets offered up KD? This week's show is live: link.chtbl.com/iFnJc1Z- https://t.co/kQHQVmKgH7

LA Lakers show interest in Utah Jazz's Patrick Beverley

LeBron James of the LA Lakers against Patrick Beverley of the LA Clippers

The Lakers continue to look at defensive guards, and Patrick Beverley is one of the best. He helped the Minnesota Timberwolves reach the playoffs last season and then was traded to the Utah Jazz this summer in a package for Rudy Gobert. The Jazz, on the other hand, are now trending towards a rebuild, so Beverley might be on the market.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer:

"Patrick Beverley also appears to be a strong trade candidate. The former (Minnesota) Timberwolves point guard has drawn interest from the Lakers and (Miami) Heat, sources told B/R."

