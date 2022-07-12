LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Darvin Ham addresses potential roster change ahead of training camp, Indiana Pacers big would be open to joining the Purple and Gold, and more | July 12th, 2022

The LA Lakers have been linked to practically every free agent and any player who is on the open trade market this summer.

They desperately need to improve their roster as many of their players from last season are not returning for training camp. Dwight Howard, Carmelo Anthony, Avery Bradley, DJ Augustin, and Malik Monk are all set to leave the team in free agency.

The Lakers have signed several young players, but fans will know that some of these young guns will probably not make the roster for training camp.

The brass are aware that luring Kyrie Irving away from the Brooklyn Nets will require a steep price. Russell Westbrook is mentioned in almost every trade package and they are offering the Triple-Double King to anyone who will listen.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis has been improving his jumper and free throws this offseason. His health and production will be critical for the LA Lakers next season.

Let's take a look at some rumors involving the Purple and Gold from the last 24 hours:

Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner open to joining the LA Lakers

Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers

Myles Turner is a coveted trade target in this league. Very few teams would reject the idea of a shot-blocking 7-footer who can protect the rim, joining their roster.

The Indiana Pacers are clearly blowing up the team and rebuilding around Tyrese Haliburton. Even title-contending teams like the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, and many others are interested in acquiring Turner.

But where does Myles Turner want to go? According to Heavy.com's Sean Deveney, the 26-year-old would be open to joining the LA Lakers. Deveney reported:

"Turner, for his part, has been open to a trade out of Indiana going back two years, and he was expecting to be dealt at last season’s deadline instead of Sabonis. A source with knowledge of the situation told Heavy.com, 'Of course he would be open to a trade to the Lakers.'"

Rival executives are not sure whether the LA Lakers can pull off a Kyrie Irving trade

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets in the 2022 NBA playoffs

Anyone following basketball news lately will be aware that the LA Lakers are desperately trying to pursue Kyrie Irving.

Even though LA's current point guard Russell Westbrook makes more money, the Brooklyn Nets are reportedly uninterested in a swap. The reality is that the hypothetical trade is very unlikely on paper.

Irving exercised his player option and that means he can only be traded. The LA Lakers simply won't have the capital to acquire him from the Nets unless Westbrook leaves.

LeBron James, the Lakers' front office, most fans and the media all want to see Irving reunited with the King. However, there is a very real possibility that this fantasy trade might never materialize. Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike recently said:

"Rival scouts and executives are 'split' on if the Lakers will be able to find a way to pry Kyrie out of Brooklyn."

Darvin Ham and the front office would love to retain everyone on the roster

LA Lakers Introduce Darvin Ham

New head coach Darvin Ham is aware that their current roster is going to change ahead of training camp and the organization cannot retain everyone.

He added that the Lakers "love" the players in the lineup and wishes they could continue playing with the Purple and Gold. Nevertheless, Ham acknowledged that he can only work with the players on his squad and wants to maximize everyone's potential.

He spoke to reporters during halftime of the LA Lakers' summer league game against the Phoenix Suns and said (as reported by ESPN's Dave McMenamin):

"We love everyone on our roster. And until you're not on our roster, you're ours and we're going to try to get better with the group that we have."

Ham added:

"That's just the bottom line of it … The guys we have on our roster I'm very thankful for, I'm proud of and we want to maximize everything they can do to help us get to that ultimate goal."

The likes of Shareef O'Neal and Scottie Pippen Jr. have been in action for the LA Lakers during the ongoing Summer League. However, it remains to be seen if they will make the final roster.

