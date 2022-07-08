LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Front office reignites interest in old trade targets, San Antonio Spurs might play a key role in a potential Kyrie Irving trade, and more - July 8th, 2022

The LA Lakers are dominating NBA trade rumors because everyone knows they desperately need to improve their roster. They cannot afford to have another subpar campaign while LeBron James still dons the Purple and Gold.
Russell Westbrook is mentioned in practically every trade package, according to recent rumors, despite the organization placing their trust in him.
Moreover, the biggest criticism they received last year was that the team was too old and "washed." However, the front office has now acquired players with an average age of 25. They have added shooting, defense and wing depth, and the team looks better than last year, at least on paper.
Let's dive into a few rumors around the Purple and Gold as they continue to bolster their depth.
LA Lakers extend offers to more familiar targets
The LA Lakers have started to reignite their interest in former targets Buddy Hield and Eric Gordon.
The two role players were linked to the Lakers last summer and even during the NBA trade deadline, but no deal materialized. They are now back on the front office's radar with Rob Pelinka and company reportedly extending offers to their respective teams. Buddy Hield plays for the Indiana Pacers and Eric Gordon is a member of the Houston Rockets.
As reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers have started pursuing Gordon and Hield and have already spoken to their teams.
LA Lakers hold workout with Darren Collison
Darren Collison played for the LA Lakers last season for just three games, averaging 1.3 points and 1.3 rebounds per game. He retired for two seasons and came back last season.
Collison never averaged less than 10 points per game in a season before his initial retirement and could be a solid role player on an NBA team. He is 34 years old now, and as reported by LA Times journalist Brad Turner, he is working out for the Lakers this summer.
San Antonio Spurs could be the team involved in a three-team deal for Kyrie Irving
The LA Lakers likely will not be able to orchestrate a trade with the Brooklyn Nets by themselves if they want to get Kyrie Irving. Russell Westbrook makes more money than Irving, but nobody wants him on their roster. The Lakers will need a third or fourth team as trade partners in order to acquire Irving.
On "NBA Today" on Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported:
"I believe there’s been back-and-forth and communication, and you look at where there’s cap space right now. A team like San Antonio could be a facilitator right now in, let’s say, a Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving deal between the teams. They have the cap space.
"Now, you would have to incentivize them at a pretty high level. The unwillingness of the Lakers to incentivize a deal with multiple picks, I think, that’s still part of the reason that’s a deal that hasn’t gone anywhere yet."
