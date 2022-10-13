LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Kyrie Irving expected to end up in Los Angeles, Carmelo Anthony ready to contribute, and more | October 13, 2022

Kyrie Irving could eventually find his way to the LA Lakers regardless of the outcome of the Brooklyn Nets’ campaign next season. Stephen A. Smith insisted that Irving’s desire to reunite with LeBron James hasn’t changed a bit.

In other news, former LA Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent with the 2022-23 NBA season just around the corner. “Melo,” though, is already in shape and ready to contribute if his services get called.

None of these round-ups are really complete without news involving LeBron James. Long before he became a salaried millionaire in the NBA, "King James" could have gotten himself a $50 million windfall in just one high school game.

His high school match against Carmelo Anthony made him even more sought-after, resulting in millions more in future income.

Here are the latest headlines involving the LA Lakers as of Oct. 13, 2022:

Kyrie Irving to the LA Lakers continues to be a possibility after next season

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets could join the LA Lakers next summer

Rumors of Kyrie Irving going to the LA Lakers spread like wildfire in the offseason. Irving was reportedly willing to leave $30 million on the table to sign for the Hollywood squad using the team’s mid-level exception.

He later saw sense in opting into his final year with the Brooklyn Nets and continued his stint with the team. With Kevin Durant also staying on at Barclays Center, the superstar duo are back for what could be their last hurrah.

Stephen A. Smith noted that next season could be Irving and Durant’s swan song before the former leaves New York for the LA Lakers:

“This is it. Barring a trade before the trading deadline, this is their last season together. Kyrie’s not re-signing in Brooklyn. Kyrie’s planning on going to Los Angeles. That’s what he was trying to do over the summer. That’s what he’s trying to do now.”

Kyrie Irving hasn’t gotten the max deal he was looking for from the Brooklyn Nets. He may yet get the bag if and when he lands in LA and reunites with LeBron James.

Russell Westbrook is in the final year of his contract with the LA Lakers, which leaves GM Rob Pelinka just enough wiggle room to sign Irving.

Carmelo Anthony is willing and ready to play for an NBA team next season

Carmelo Anthony turned out for the LA Lakers last season

Former LA Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony has been in the gym working on his game and staying in shape for next season. He was reportedly close to signing with the Boston Celtics a few weeks ago before Boston chose Blake Griffin.

Chris Joseph Brickley posted on Twitter what to expect from Anthony as he tries to enter his 20th NBA season:

“Melo is ready, he’s been ready…. He could help MANY teams. Also to anyone that says @carmeloanthony isn’t in the league bcuz of defense…. Well…. He had the best defensive rating of his career last season”

Carmelo Anthony was one of the LA Lakers’ bright spots last season. He averaged 13.3 points on 44.1% shooting from the field, including 37.5% from beyond the arc. He was undoubtedly the team’s second-best player after LeBron James on multiple nights.

The LA Lakers, however, decided to infuse their lineup with youth this offseason, which left Anthony as one of the casualties. Under the right fit, the 10-time All-Star and former scoring champ could still be a vital piece of a team’s rotation.

LeBron James could have earned $50 million in just one game back in 2002

LeBron James' popularity exploded after a nationally televised game in 2002. [photo: The SportsRush]

LeBron James was the NBA history’s most sought-after prospect before the 2003 NBA Draft. As popular as “The Chosen One” had been in his high school days, he might have become a household name after one game in 2002.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst made this claim on “The Hoop Collective” podcast:

"We didn't have the awareness of young stars like we do now. Wembanyama has been on our radar for 18 months now and is on a lot more people's radar now.

"I have argued that he [James] made $50 million that night. He might have made even more. Because the stakes to get him increased dramatically, and it ended up being an all-out war between Reebok, Adidas and Nike."

The game Windhorst was talking about took place between LeBron James’ St. Vincent-St Mary’s and Carmelo Anthony’s much-ballyhooed Oak Hill Academy.

TodayInSports @TodayInSportsCo



LeBron James & Carmelo Anthony square off in high school circa 2002 LeBron James & Carmelo Anthony square off in high school circa 2002 🏀 https://t.co/ZsAM2tApRW

James was 0-2 against Anthony before they met again in 2002. The game was so hyped that Bill Walton and Dick Vitale were asked to call the game as analysts. ESPN rarely covers high school games live, but this one was one of them and it allowed the Akron, Ohio native to explode onto the basketball scene.

