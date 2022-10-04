LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Kyrie Irving not a part of LA Lakers' long-term plans, Memphis Grizzlies mentioned as potential third team in Westbrook's rumored trade to Pacers, and more - October 4, 2022

Contrary to previous reports, according to a credible source, Brooklyn Nets All-Star guard Kyrie Irving is not part of the LA Lakers' plans.

In other news, the Lakers may not be done making moves. LA is reportedly considering trading Russell Westbrook to the Indiana Pacers in the coming weeks, after months of previous trade discussions. Details of every iteration of their trade talks have been released as well as a rumored third team that could be involved in a deal.

Here are the latest rumors involving the LA Lakers as of Oct. 4th, 2022.

Kyrie Irving not part of LA Lakers' long-term plans

Reports in recent weeks have speculated that the LA Lakers will try to sign Kyrie Irving when he becomes a free agent in 2023. However, in their recent report, The Athletic's Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Jovan Buha have suggested otherwise. The report said Irving is "not a part of the Lakers' long-term plans."

This news is surprising, as Irving has been linked to the LA Lakers for a while now. Some reports have even suggested that the Lakers already tried to trade for him earlier this offseason.

However, the team has since traded for veteran point guard Patrick Beverley and signed point guard Dennis Schroder for his second stint. According to recent reports, Guard Kendrick Nunn has also been a standout at Lakers training camp. So perhaps the Lakers are best suited to use their projected $30 million plus of cap space next offseason on a more defensively-oriented player.

LA Lakers could still trade Russell Westbrook before the start of the regular season

The LA Lakers and Indiana Pacers have been discussing trades involving Russell Westbrook and the Lakers' 2027 and 2029 first-round picks all summer. The Lakers' main targets have been Pacers’ sharpshooter Buddy Hield and stretch-five Myles Turner.

With the preseason already underway, many assumed that a trade would no longer happen. However, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Jovan Buha and Sam Amick’s report, a Westbrook trade is still possible.

“While Westbrook wasn’t traded in the summer like so many across the league expected, league sources tell The Athletic that the prospect of him being traded in the coming weeks and months remains real,” the report read.

The report also mentioned that whether or not a trade happens will depend on how Westbrook buys into the Lakers' plans this season.

“But a decision to trade him or not would be based on a multitude of factors – not the least of which are his play and his continued willingness to follow through on the plan set forth by first-year coach Darvin Ham,” the report read.

The report then explained how strongly the Lakers have already considered a Westbrook trade.

“Vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka, owner Jeanie Buss and senior basketball adviser Kurt Rambis seriously considered sending Westbrook and unprotected first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Pacers for center Myles Turner and guard Buddy Hield, sources said," the report read.

"They held a series of meetings in the days leading up to camp to analyze the possible Pacers deal from every angle, with the views of Ham and Lakers executives Joey and Jesse Buss also being strongly considered in the process. The organization even delayed the midweek news conference for Pelinka and Ham as the debate continued."

The report even mentioned some specific iterations of Westbrook trades discussed between the LA Lakers and Indiana Pacers.

This includes a deal where the Lakers would trade one first-round pick with Westbrook for just Hield or Turner individually. It also includes a deal where the Lakers would trade Westbrook, one first-round pick and additional second round compensation for Hield and Turner.

However, according to the report, a trade hasn’t happened due to the Pacers’ insistence on receiving both of the Lakers' first-round picks. The Lakers are requesting additional second-round draft compensation from Indiana if they include both of their firsts.

“For the Pacers, every conversation with the Lakers led to an ultimate demand: Both of L.A.’s available first-round picks — or no deal,” the report read.

“Sources added that the Pacers, despite the Lakers’ wishes, made it clear they were not interested in sending second-round picks in a potential deal. With the price of landing Turner and Hield higher than the Lakers’ liking, they had hoped for second-round compensation as a way of increasing their return."

It’s certainly a fascinating development in the Westbrook trade saga. It will be interesting to see if the Lakers or Pacers give in to the other side's demands as we approach the regular season.

Memphis Grizzlies mentioned as possible third team in rumored Russell Westbrook trade

2022 NBA Rookie Portraits

There is also reportedly the possibility of a third team entering a trade between the LA Lakers and Indiana Pacers. One team mentioned in The Athletic’s report was the Memphis Grizzlies.

“The Lakers and Pacers also discussed adding a third team, such as the Grizzlies, who could take a 2027 or 2029 first-rounder from the Lakers for two first-rounders of their own to send to Indiana, according to sources,” the report read.

The Grizzlies already have a young and successful team that finished with the second-best record in the league last season at 56-26. They also drafted two more first-round prospects, Jake LaRavia and David Roddy. The team could afford to trade some upcoming firsts for the potential long-term value of one of the LA Lakers’ coveted future firsts.

