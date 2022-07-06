LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Kyrie Irving trade talks could take place during the Summer League, Swider's contract to last two years, and more | July 6th, 2022

The LA Lakers find themselves in the NBA news again. After a disappointing season, Los Angeles is retooling its bench, signing free agents and trying to inject youth into the roster.

With Kevin Durant making a trade request from the Brooklyn Nets, the Lakers are the top contender for Kyrie Irving. A trade for Irving would almost certainly involve Westbrook, as it would give the Nets cap room to build their roster.

Here's a look at some of the latest rumors surrounding the Lakers.

Kyrie Irving trade talks to be held during Summer League

Kyrie Irving's decision to opt into his player option is no confirmation of his stay in Brooklyn. Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes was the first to report that the LA Lakers and the Nets are in talks for an Irving-Westbrook trade.

Irving's trade was considered likely once Durant asked to be traded. There is very little point in keeping Irving, who has been at loggerheads with the Nets management, in the absence of Durant.

A reunion of LeBron James and Irving is more than likely, with not many around the NBA besides the Lakers eager to trade for Kyrie. Irving missed a large majority of last season because of New York City's vaccine mandate.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said:

"One of the big questions that would have to be answered in a Kyrie Irving-Laker deal — and if Russell Westbrook is involved, and almost certainly would have to be just based on the contract — how many draft picks will the Lakers be willing to give up?

"I would imagine both Rob Pelinka and Sean Marks will be in Vegas at the Summer League, and that’s a conversation they could decide to pick up there again." (via) ESPN

A few mock trades have looked promising, with the Nets packaging Irving and Joe Harris for Westbrook's expiring contract, Talen Horton-Tucker and draft capital.

Cole Swider tenured for two years on two-way contract with the LA Lakers

Cole Swider's two-way contract with the South Bay Lakers (the Lakers' G League affiliate) is for two years, according to the LA Times' Dan Woike.

Dan Woike @DanWoikeSports Reported this yesterday, but sources tell me Cole Swider’s two-way deal is for two years. Reported this yesterday, but sources tell me Cole Swider’s two-way deal is for two years.

Swider played power forward for the Syracuse Orange. Swider, who is 6-foot-9 and 23 years old, shot 41.1% from 3-point range on six attempts a game as a senior. He averaged 13.9 points per game, 6.8 rebounds per game and 1.4 assists per game.

According to Alan Lu of NBA Scouting Live, Swider is a great shooter and scorer off the dribble but is streaky and doesn't rebound well for his height. He has averaged 11.3 ppg and is shooting 60% from 3-point range.

Ric Bucher believes the Kyrie Irving trade will go through

An Irving-Westbrook trade is something that NBA analyst Ric Bucher believes will eventually get done.

On Colin Cowherd's "The Herd," Bucher said:

"Those around the Lakers that I know agree with you that this was just a matter of setting the table for Kyrie coming in. Kyrie's already in LA. Now, he's worked out here before, but indicators that I'm getting is that he's here, and he's not leaving, and eventually that deal is going to get done."

Irving's trade package could reportedly include both Joe Harris and Seth Curry. However, the Lakers will have to cough up plenty of high-quality picks, something they already have a severe shortage of.

In any case, Durant and Irving have more than likely played their final games in Brooklyn. Even if the Nets start next season with Durant on the roster, it's not very likely Durant will suit up.

